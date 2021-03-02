Fuel scarcity, queues persist in Lagos, Abuja, others

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that there were no plans to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, long queues persisted at filling stations in Abuja, Lagos and some cities yesterday.

The number of filling stations that shut their gates against motorists also increased, stirring panic buying among motorists.

The NNPC had, on Sunday, appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in panic buying, maintaining that there was enough stock to last the country for 40 days. In Lagos, though the product’s price was still relatively stable according to a survey conducted by New Telegraph across stations in the state, the gates of most filling stations, including the NNPC retail stations and all independent stations, along the Agege-Jungle-Fagba road, were under lock and key when this newspaper visited them at about 4p.m. yesterday.

Only Conoil among all the stations including the NNPC retail station, on the Ogba – College road, was selling the product. Long queues of motorists were, however, noticed in this station with some customers who could not wait for the queues buying the product inside different sizes of keg to refill the fuel tank of their cars.

The situation was the same at the ExxonMobil in Odo Eran area of Ogba where the queues stretched for over 500 meters causing traffic as at 3:18p.m.

All filling stations around the axis, including Total on the ACME – WEMPCO link road shut their gates against motorists.

Most independent filling stations in Ikeja followed suit as their gates were also under lock and key yesterday. ExxonMobil on the Agidingbi road, as well as the Total along Ikeja – Ojota road were, however, dispensing fuel with long queues of motorists who have besieged the two stations in search of petrol.

Further checks by this newspaper showed that the queues were as a result of panic buying caused by hoarding in many stations that were not dispensing fuel. The scarcity of petrol yesterday hit Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State. NAN correspondent who visited eight filling stations in the town observed that seven of them were shut down.

The stations visited at Potiskum Road included Total, AP and Hesen Petrol Station, while the only station visited at Gashua Road was Sedan Petrol Station. Also shut down at Gujiba Road were MB Maidoki Oil Nig. Ltd, AA Abuja and Sons Nig. Ltd and Dumburga Petroleum Ltd. A

t Dumburga Petroleum Ltd., there was a long queue of tricycles at the gate, in spite of being shut down. One of the tricycle operators, Tijjani Bakoro, alleged that the station was hoarding fuel. The NNPC had warned against hoarding and panic buying. “Contrary to speculations of imminent increase in the price of petrol in the country, the NNPC has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of petrol in March, 2021,” Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said.

The Corporation said it “was not contemplating any raise in the price of petrol in March in order not to jeopardize ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.”

This embargo on petrol price, which was as a result of the on-going negotiation between the Federal Government and the labour unions, however, created a shortfall on every single litre of petrol consumed in Nigeria yesterday.

Price data given by the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, using $67 per barrel crude oil price and other variables, showed that the petrol price should go for N230 per litre, starting from yesterday, March 1.

And with the freezing of the price at N162 per litre by the NNPC, the shortfall on every litre amounted to N68 per litre. The NNPC has about 40-day stocks of the product, which it bought at the stable price, the N68 per litre gap created by the price freezing will be burnt to replenish the stock.

The NNPC ended fuel subsidy in March 2020, exactly one year ago. Though the corporation embargoed hike in prices of petroleum products in February and March, the market is still tensed based on expectation and speculations of higher prices.

