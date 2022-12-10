News Top Stories

Fuel Scarcity: Regulator, marketers bow to DSS’ ultimatum

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as scarcity eases in Abuja

Barely twenty-four hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) handed down an order to major players in the oil and gas sector to end the nationwide fuel scarcity, reports have emerged of availability of the products in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and other cities across the country.

Highly-placed sources informed this newspaper that no fewer than 23 filling stations commenced 24-hour operations from Friday, December 9. Worried by the lingering scarcity of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), and its consequence on national security, the secret service had summoned a meeting with strategic stakeholders in the oil sector, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), as well as Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). “A few hours ago, the DSS convened a meeting with NNPCL, MOMAN, and other stakeholders in the energy supply chain. “We were very apt and direct, that enough is enough. Whatever are the hurdles in the fuel supply chain, must be resolved “We resolved that whatever the issues are must be resolved here and now. My DG, Alh. Yusuf Bichi, told the stakeholders that they must go beyond their best to ensure the supply and distribution of fuel. “It was agreed that fuel distribution system must improve in the next forty eight hours.

“After the 48 hours we will, as a matter of urgency, carry out operations across the country, not minding whose ox is good. “It will no longer be business as usual, and whatever the problems are must be resolved within 48 hours”, spokesperson of the DSS had stated at the end of a strategic meeting with stakeholders. In adherence to the resolution reached, it was discovered that queues had eased-off in many petrol stations, especially those in the FCT.

Highly-placed players in the industry, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, encouraged motorists, vehicle owners, and others to visit filling stations in Abuja for their needs. One of the sources, said: “A total of 23 filling stations have commenced 24-hour operations beginning from this Friday, in compliance with the order handed down by the Federal Government, through the Department of State Services”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari to leaders: Rid Nigeria of divisiveness, unite people

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Muhammad Kabir

…describes creation of four additional Emirates in Kano as innovative President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all emerging leaders to rid the country of divisiveness and unite the people. The President made this call Saturday in an address to the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero and his people at his inaugural ceremony read on […]
News

Olujimi withdraws from Ekiti guber race

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

One of the major Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants, Senator Biodun Olujini, has withdrawn from the race. Olujimi made the announcement at a news conference at Pope John Paul 2 Pastoral Centre, Ado Ekiti, where the PDP accredited delegates for the primary election yesterday. She alleged irregularities in the election process; hence […]
News

Kaduna LG poll: PDP cry foul as late arrival of materials, apathy mar exercise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    Baba Negedu KADUNA The Kaduna State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has raised an alarm over Saturday’s local government elections in the state, alleging that the electronic voting machine has been compromised in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The party which addressed a press conference in Kaduna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica