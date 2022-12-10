Fuel Scarcity: Regulator, marketers bow to DSS’ ultimatum

…as scarcity eases in Abuja

Barely twenty-four hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) handed down an order to major players in the oil and gas sector to end the nationwide fuel scarcity, reports have emerged of availability of the products in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and other cities across the country.

Highly-placed sources informed this newspaper that no fewer than 23 filling stations commenced 24-hour operations from Friday, December 9. Worried by the lingering scarcity of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), and its consequence on national security, the secret service had summoned a meeting with strategic stakeholders in the oil sector, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), as well as Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). “A few hours ago, the DSS convened a meeting with NNPCL, MOMAN, and other stakeholders in the energy supply chain. “We were very apt and direct, that enough is enough. Whatever are the hurdles in the fuel supply chain, must be resolved “We resolved that whatever the issues are must be resolved here and now. My DG, Alh. Yusuf Bichi, told the stakeholders that they must go beyond their best to ensure the supply and distribution of fuel. “It was agreed that fuel distribution system must improve in the next forty eight hours.

“After the 48 hours we will, as a matter of urgency, carry out operations across the country, not minding whose ox is good. “It will no longer be business as usual, and whatever the problems are must be resolved within 48 hours”, spokesperson of the DSS had stated at the end of a strategic meeting with stakeholders. In adherence to the resolution reached, it was discovered that queues had eased-off in many petrol stations, especially those in the FCT.

Highly-placed players in the industry, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, encouraged motorists, vehicle owners, and others to visit filling stations in Abuja for their needs. One of the sources, said: “A total of 23 filling stations have commenced 24-hour operations beginning from this Friday, in compliance with the order handed down by the Federal Government, through the Department of State Services”.

