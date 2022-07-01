Fuel Scarcity: Reps ask NNPC to open more depots

In order to address the perennial problem of fuel scarcity, the House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) to establish and equip more depots across the country. The lower chamber said this will strictly regulate the operations of private depot owners across the country. The followed the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to establish more petrol depots in Nigeria sponsored by Uju Kingsley.

While presenting the motion, Hon Kingsley noted that there were insufficient depots to store petroleum products in Nigeria. She said an estimated 100 million litres of bad petrol imported in Nigeria have caused fuel scarcity in Nigeria with the consequent effect of adulteration of the product by roadside black market vendors. Kingsley lamented that the proliferation of adulterated petrol had caused severe damage to vehicle engines and Inflicted more pains on the people and despite seeming efforts to address the fuel scarcity, long queues and shortage of the product still persist at fueling stations across the country.

The lawmaker added that according to media reports, in a rare admission of responsibility, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited accepted that there had been a lapse in its supply chain. He said: “According to information available on the official website of the NNPC, Nigeria has 5,000 kilometres of pipeline network, 21 storage depots and nine LPG depots which are grossly inadequate to effectively serve the 36 States of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory, hence the recurrent fuel scarcity.”

