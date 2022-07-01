News Top Stories

Fuel Scarcity: Reps ask NNPC to open more depots

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comments Off on Fuel Scarcity: Reps ask NNPC to open more depots

In order to address the perennial problem of fuel scarcity, the House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) to establish and equip more depots across the country. The lower chamber said this will strictly regulate the operations of private depot owners across the country. The followed the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to establish more petrol depots in Nigeria sponsored by Uju Kingsley.

While presenting the motion, Hon Kingsley noted that there were insufficient depots to store petroleum products in Nigeria. She said an estimated 100 million litres of bad petrol imported in Nigeria have caused fuel scarcity in Nigeria with the consequent effect of adulteration of the product by roadside black market vendors. Kingsley lamented that the proliferation of adulterated petrol had caused severe damage to vehicle engines and Inflicted more pains on the people and despite seeming efforts to address the fuel scarcity, long queues and shortage of the product still persist at fueling stations across the country.

The lawmaker added that according to media reports, in a rare admission of responsibility, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited accepted that there had been a lapse in its supply chain. He said: “According to information available on the official website of the NNPC, Nigeria has 5,000 kilometres of pipeline network, 21 storage depots and nine LPG depots which are grossly inadequate to effectively serve the 36 States of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory, hence the recurrent fuel scarcity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Jonathan backs Govs’ forum, calls for synergy among states

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, threw his weight behind the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), saying the Forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria. President Jonathan made the remarks in Benin after attending the thanksgiving service organised to mark the 59th birthday anniversary of Pastor Charles Osazuwa, General Overseer of Rock of Ages […]
News Top Stories

Regulator creates new domestic base price for gas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has established a new Domestic Base Price (DBP) framework and applicable gas wholesale price for the strategic domestic sector. Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Engr Farouk Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, explained that the new framework was […]
News

U.S. trains judicial officers, operatives on human trafficking

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

To improve the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases in Nigeria, judicial officers, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials were recently trained in a United States-funded retreat in Lagos. The retreat, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica