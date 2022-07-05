News

Fuel Scarcity: Reps summon Sylva, Emefiele, Kyari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Tuesday summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum resources, Chief Sylva, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited following their failure to attend the investigative hearing into the actual daily consumption of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Nigeria.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila made the pronouncement in Abuja at the flag-off of the investigative hearing to ‘ascertain the actual daily consumption of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Nigeria’.

Gbajabiamila expressed dismay at the failure of the key stakeholders to honour the invitation of the investigative committee.

He noted that the House in exercising its constitutional powers as stipulated in sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has the duty to inquire into the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, ministry or government department charged, with the duty of or responsibility for executing or administering laws enacted by the National Assembly.

He said the House was disturbed with the continuous long queues and scarcity of fuel across the nation.

“Only last week, the news was awash with the trading of blames between the NMDPRA and IPMAN over bridging the gap as a result of the rising cost of IPMAN’s operations, reportedly to the tune of over N70 billion in the interim, to address the lingering fuel scarcity.

“The National Assembly in the repeal and re-enactment of the year 2022 appropriation act has projected the cost of subsidy for premium motor spirit (PMS) to be over N4 trillion.”

 

Our Reporters

