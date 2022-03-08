Fuel scarcity, subsidy solvable through gas – Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the lingering fuel scarcity and costly subsidy being serviced on petroleum products by the Federal Government can be solved if all commercial vehicles in the country run on gas. While noting that a large chunk of the demand for petrol and diesel would drop if the suggestion was taken, Aregbesola while speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, said Nigeria would get out of the fuel woods if gas utilisation was made a priority. The event was the 60th birthday of Dr. Yunus Akintunde, the first person to bag a doctorate degree in Energy and Environment in the country. Aregbesola was the chairman of the occasion, while a former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), who was represented by Gen Asimiyu Olaniyi (retd), prayed for Nigeria

