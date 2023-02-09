Business

Fuel Scarcity: Tank farm owners flag off sales at N172 ex-depot price

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Success Nwogu

 

 

Tank farm owners on Thursday commenced sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, at ex-depot price of N172 per litre.

Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners & Operators Association, Mr.Debo Olujimi, while speaking with journalists during the flag-off in Lagos, said depot owners were committed to cooperating with the Federal Government to resolve the current lingering scarcity of petrol.

He said they have an appreciable volume of petrol already and were also expecting more vessels to berth with the product.

The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Mr. Mike Osatuyi, expressed the happiness with the development.

He recalled that the independent oil marketers had been calling on the Federal Government to ensured that they accessed the product at the official price.

He promised that members of the association will cooperate with the government and ensure the distribution of the product.

He urged IPMAN members, who load PMS at the official price, to sell at the government’s approve price and warned that defaulters would be apprehended and punished accordingly.

 

Reporter

