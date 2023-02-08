Fuel scarcity to ease next week – NNPCL

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Mele Kyari yesterday promised Nigerians that the lingering scarcity of petrol will ease off next week. He spoke on ‘Politics Today’, a political and current affairs programme of ‘Channels Television’. He also said that there would be a significant improvement in the next one week but could not assure that the queues at the fuel stations would disappear.

He said: “Now within the next one week, I’m not saying that you’re going to have zero queues within the next one week, no, because a number of things are out of our control, and of course, the market forces will determine some of these issues. “I apologise for the situation on behalf of all of us in the oil and gas industry.”

Kyari also said there is no scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol in Nigeria currently. He stated that there has been a daily evacuation of about 63 million litres of the product. He stated that the problem is that the product is in the wrong location. He explained that because of the arbitrated environment, marketers would want to sell the product where they will make more profit and so can hoard it even in tanks or trucks. The high cost of foreign exchange and global inflation are also causative factors.

He also said cross-border smuggling is another challenge, adding that marketers can make as much profit as N40 million to N50 million on one truck that is smuggled to a neighbouring country. According to him, the challenge is a systemic issue and a challenge to the distribution value chain. Kyari said: “It is not about a shortage of product. We have an average daily evacuation of about 63 million litres a day so there is no paucity of delivery. “There is no lack of fuel in the country. But it is in the wrong location. Secondly, once you have an arbitrate environment, marketers will look for where they can sell more profitably and they will move the product to where they can.

They can be in trucks or petrol stations. “There are changes that came that nobody saw coming. It was not planned and was not anticipated. For instance, once the product lands in this country, you have to take them by small vessels and transfer them to the depots. “The cost of hiring those vessels shifted from about $21 in early January last year to close to $80 per day in some locations in some parts of the country. Our compensation template under the price regime we are running today did not anticipate that coming. So, somebody has to pay for that. So that adjustment has to take place. “Second is managing the depots and the trucks. Every depot buys and manages the depots from the materials they have to buy overseas. They need foreign exchange. Prices move without reference to our local situations. So their price rise when we are not able to pay for them to be able to pay the costs.”

