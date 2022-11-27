Fuel scarcity to end soon as MOMAN, NNPCL seek improved supply –Isong

The current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) and the resultant long queues at petrol stations across Nigeria will soon end, according to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos yesterday, he explained that the scarcity was because of the delay experienced at the point of receiving products from offshore to onshore at the port.

He, however, said the logistics challenge had been resolved and members were currently trucking out products.

Isong said MOMAN members would be working late and during the weekend to bridge product supply gaps, adding that MOMAN had been pushing out more products than it normally did.

According to him, MOMAN and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), are collaborating to bring to an end the current petrol scarcity.

He reiterated that the scarcity, the resultant long queues at petrol stations and the attendant hard ship will soon abate as he stated that the collaboration between MOMAN and NNPCL has started to yield positive results by improving the distribution of petrol across Nigeria.

Isong said the association had been holding a daily logistic emergency meeting with the downstream management of NNPCL on how to improve the supply of petrol.

He added that the collaboration with NNPCL will enhance the distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Isong said: “We are doing depot-to-depot check-in and check-out to enhance efficiency. We are also having logistic supply meetings with NNPCL.

“There is also collaboration among our members to cushion supply to various MOMAN’s stations.

“We arranged it in a way that any MOMAN member, who does not have product can pick from fellow members’ depot to minimise supply gaps.

“NNPCL had an operational meeting with MOMAN to ensure that products are effectively distributed across the country.

“The logistics meeting was to ensure adequate distribution of products to stations across the country.”

