News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity to end soon as MOMAN, NNPCL seek improved supply –Isong

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) and the resultant long queues at petrol stations across Nigeria will soon end, according to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong.

 

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos yesterday, he explained that the scarcity was because of the delay experienced at the point of receiving products from offshore to onshore at the port.

 

He, however, said the logistics challenge had been resolved and members were currently trucking out products.

Isong said MOMAN members would be working late and during the weekend to bridge product supply gaps, adding that MOMAN had been pushing out more products than it normally did.

According to him, MOMAN and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), are collaborating to bring to an end the current petrol scarcity.

He reiterated that the scarcity, the resultant long queues at petrol stations and the attendant hard ship will soon abate as he stated that the collaboration between MOMAN and NNPCL has started to yield positive results by improving the distribution of petrol across Nigeria.

Isong said the association had been holding a daily logistic emergency meeting with the downstream management of NNPCL on how to improve the supply of petrol.

He added that the collaboration with NNPCL will enhance the distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Isong said: “We are doing depot-to-depot check-in and check-out to enhance efficiency. We are also having logistic supply meetings with NNPCL.
“There is also collaboration among our members to cushion supply to various MOMAN’s stations.

“We arranged it in a way that any MOMAN member, who does not have product can pick from fellow members’ depot to minimise supply gaps.

“NNPCL had an operational meeting with MOMAN to ensure that products are effectively distributed across the country.

 

“The logistics meeting was to ensure adequate distribution of products to stations across the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]
News

Anambra: No respite yet for Soludo

Posted on Author Onah Onah

Slightly more than a month ago when Prof. Chukwuma Soludo assumed office as the Governor of Anambra State, expectations were off the roofs as per his capacity to deliver on the mandate of the people of Anambra State. Soludo on his part, was positively exuberant and had hit the ground running, leaving no one in […]
News

Waterways transport’ll decongest, preserve our roads –Moghalu

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moghalu recently engaged some newsmen and revealed the activities of the Authority so far and his desire to make the waterways as a means of carrying cargoes all over the country. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there and reports       What is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica