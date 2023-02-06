News

Fuel Scarcity: Transporters groan, issue three-day warning strike

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

*Call for Mele Kyari’s removal

Some aggrieved groups of transporters have threatened to occupy the headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPL), over lingering fuel crisis leading to high cost of fuel across the country.

The threat was contained in a communiqué issued Monday, after a one-day meeting of various associations and made available to journalists, with the groups condemning the persistent fuel and gasoline scarcity in the country without end in sight.

The groups, which identified themselves as Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria, (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria, (NASTAN), Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), said that their members could no longer cope with the hardship.

The communiqué which was signed by Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi, Dr Basil Ahoade Ekanem and four others, urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion before the general election, threatening that the unions were poised to stop their members from INEC’s logistics arrangements

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DMO: N22.72trn Ways & Means debt portion shots debt stock to projected N77trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The N22.72 trillion lent to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forms the bulk of the portion of debt stock that has shot up the total debt stock to the projected N77 trillion by May this year, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO) Ms. Patience Oniha explained Friday. Ways and Means […]
News

COVID-19: UN pledges support to Enugu, says $73m spent so far in Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The United Nations (UN) at the weekend announced that it has so far mobilised a total of $73 million in support of Nigeria’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic. The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, made this known to journalists after a meeting with officials of Enugu State Ministry of Health […]
News

PIB: Sticking to protection of oil bearing communities

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

The debate on the treatment of oil bearing communities by both the government and oil companies has raged for decades. With the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) now on the horizon of being passed, the host communities, backed by their state governments, are insisting on a 10 per cent share in equity of oil companies. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica