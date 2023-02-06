Fuel Scarcity: Transporters groan, issue three-day warning strike

*Call for Mele Kyari’s removal

Some aggrieved groups of transporters have threatened to occupy the headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPL), over lingering fuel crisis leading to high cost of fuel across the country.

The threat was contained in a communiqué issued Monday, after a one-day meeting of various associations and made available to journalists, with the groups condemning the persistent fuel and gasoline scarcity in the country without end in sight.

The groups, which identified themselves as Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria, (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria, (NASTAN), Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), said that their members could no longer cope with the hardship.

The communiqué which was signed by Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi, Dr Basil Ahoade Ekanem and four others, urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion before the general election, threatening that the unions were poised to stop their members from INEC’s logistics arrangements

