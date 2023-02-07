Fuel Scarcity: Transporters, traders groan, issue 3-day warning strike

Some aggrieved groups of transporters have urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion of the lingering fuel crisis, leading to high cost of petrol across the country before the general election even as they threatened that the unions were poised to stop their members from INEC’s logistics arrangements for the February 25 to March 11 polls.

The threat was contained in a communique issued yesterday, after a one-day meeting of various associations and made available to journalists, with the groups condemning the persistent fuel and gasoline scarcity in the country without end in sight. The groups which identified themselves as Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria (NASTAN), LuxuriousBusOperatorsUnion( LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), said that their members could no longer cope with the hardship.

The communique which was signed by Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi, Dr Basil Ahoade Ekanem and four others, urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion before the general election, threatening that the unions were poised to stop their members from INEC’s logistics arrangements. Part of the communique read: “That a three-day warning of civil strike action be issued to the Federal Government to quickly fix anomalies in the oil and gas sector leading to hardship across the country.

“The association has issued a red alert to its numerous members across the six geopolitical zones to occupy the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited’s headquarters located in the Central Business District, Abuja. “It’s also inconceivable that fuel is sold at licensed and government recognised filling stations for N350 to N400 per litre across the six geopolitical zones, which has forced majority of the members to abandon their buses, motorcycles and the rest.” They advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the NNPCL GMD, Mele Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva from office as solution to the fuel confusion in the country.

The association unanimously resolved that should the Federal Government fail to heed all these resolutions made, the NNPCL towers wouldcontinuetobeoccupied till such a time that fuel would be restored at filling stations across the country.

“That all members of the Transport union who were engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the general election to transport election-relatedmaterialswill be withdrawn. “That the association will shut down any fuel retail out let seen serving government vehicles, including INEC official cars, having heard that discussion between the management of NNPCL and INEC was ongoing for special fuel and gas dispenses to INEC engaged vehicles for the election beginning from February 25.” The group also condemned the naira scarcity and the total collapse of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency swap policy, which has also brought untold hardshiponNigeriansinamanner thathadneverbeen witnessed since the Nigeria-Biafra war.

