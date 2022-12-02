News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity: We have 2bn litres of petrol available – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it has two billion litres of petrol in stock. The Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPCL Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, said this in a statement yesterday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The company also said the stock of over two billion litres is equivalent to over 30 days of sufficiency. According to the statement, the NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots while massive loadouts from depots to states are closely monitored to ease fuel queues.

It said: “The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in Lagos. “The gridlock is easing out and the NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to states are closely monitored “We want to reassure Nigerians that NNPC has sufficient products and we significantly increased product loading in selected depots and extended hours at strategic stations to ensure sufficiency nationwide. “We are also working with industry stakeholders to ensure normalcy is returned as soon as possible.”

 

