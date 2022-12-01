Fuel Scarcity: We have 2bn litres of petrol available – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Thursday, said it has two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol in stock.

Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Limited, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, in in a statement, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, also said the stock of over two billion litres is equivalent to over 30 days of sufficiency.

According to him, the NNPCL has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots while massive load-outs from depots to states are closely monitored to ease fuel queues.

He stated that Abuja was impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos, adding that NNPC retail and key marketers had intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy.

Adetunji said: “The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in Lagos.

“The gridlock is easing out and NNPC Ltd has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to states are closely monitored.”

