News

Fuel Scarcity: We’ve 2.8bn litres of petrol to last for 47 days – Kyari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, has said the company has a total of 2.8 billion litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel that is sufficient to meet the nation’s demand for the next 47 days without importation. He also assured that the current fuel queues in filling stations across the country will soon clear.

Kyari disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on the state of refineries in Nigeria. The GMD explained that the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country was caused by some hitches resulting from immediate past May Day and Eid el Fitr public holidays. He said: “During the holidays, truck drivers could not present trucks in most of the depot and because of that, there are some glitches around loadout in the depots”. According to him, “We have corrected this, all trucks loaded out at the maximum today; we believe this is a very temporary thing, we believe with 150 trucks coming into Abuja today and another 150 coming into Abuja tomorrow, the scarcity will soon go away,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DSS: We’ll deal with those threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Department of State Services’ (DSS) has raised the alarm of plots by those it described as “misguided elements”, to instigate a violent change of government in the country.   While warning against actions that threaten the corporate existence of the nation, the DSS vowed to deal with influential individuals and groups engaging in tendencies […]
News

91-year-old Ibadan-born SAN recipient, Oyewo dies

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Less than two months after he was formally conferred with the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) at a ceremony in Abuja, the 91-year-old law lecturer, Prof. Toriola Ajagbe Oyewo, died yesterday. The nonagenarian was dew days ago involved in a fatal accident at Ode Omu, on his way to Ede where he […]
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: Reps stop TCN from executing new projects

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has refused to approve funds for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to execute new projects in the 2021 fiscal year, insisting that it should concentrate and complete the 119 ongoing projects.   Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Aliyu Magaji (APC, Jigawa), announced this yesterday at the budget […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica