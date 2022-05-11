Fuel Scarcity: We’ve 2.8bn litres of petrol to last for 47 days – Kyari

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, has said the company has a total of 2.8 billion litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel that is sufficient to meet the nation’s demand for the next 47 days without importation. He also assured that the current fuel queues in filling stations across the country will soon clear.

Kyari disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on the state of refineries in Nigeria. The GMD explained that the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country was caused by some hitches resulting from immediate past May Day and Eid el Fitr public holidays. He said: “During the holidays, truck drivers could not present trucks in most of the depot and because of that, there are some glitches around loadout in the depots”. According to him, “We have corrected this, all trucks loaded out at the maximum today; we believe this is a very temporary thing, we believe with 150 trucks coming into Abuja today and another 150 coming into Abuja tomorrow, the scarcity will soon go away,” he said.

