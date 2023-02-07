News

Fuel scarcity will ease off next week, Kyari assures Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has assured Nigerians that the lingering fuel scarcity will ease off next week.

Kyari said this in a video clip shown on Channels Television on Tuesday evening.

He, however, said he could not assure that the queues at the fuel stations would disappear, but added that there would be significant improvement in the next one week

He said: “Now within the next one week, I’m not saying that you’re going to have zero queues within the next one week, no, because a number of things are out of our control, and of course the market forces will determine some of these issues.

“But I believe that we’re going to see substantial and relative ease compared to today in the next one week.

“I apologise for the situation on behalf of all of us in the oil and gas industry.”

Fuel scarcity coupled with the scarcity of both the new and old naira notes have brought untold hardship on citizens, crippling economic activities across the country.

Consequently, protests have broken out in various states and cities across the federation, with citizens lamenting the twin scarcity and its impact on their businesses and everyday lives.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had also asked Nigerians last week Friday to give him seven days from then to resolve the naira crisis, with two days left until the completion of the seven days requested by the President.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Malaria eradication’ll save Nigeria N2trn by 2030 – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the eradication of malaria will save the country about N687 billion in 2022 and N2 trillion in 2030. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the inauguration of the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC) chaired by the founder and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. This came as Buhari […]
News

Study: New glaucoma treatment could eliminate surgery

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new treatment for glaucoma that promises to control the debilitating eye condition for years without many of the ill-effects of surgery is being introduced in the United Kingdom (UK). The pioneering method involves implanting a tiny strip of sponge into the corner of the eye to soak away excess fluid that causes the condition, […]
News Top Stories

Parallel APC congresses threaten exercise across states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chieftain threatens parallel exercise in Edo if… Anything done in Abia is null and void –Stakeholders State congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), holding today across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), may be marred by controversies in some states owing to divisions and factions. Checks and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica