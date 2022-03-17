News

Fuel scarcity: Worsening energy situation in Nigeria disturbing, say ADC, Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Anambra State Governor Mr. Peter Obi have described as disturbing the present state of affairs in the country. The duo who spoke at various fora in Abuja, warned that the situation might lead to a crisis if not tackled urgently. ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralph Nwosu, at a press conference noted what he described as “complete infrastructure” decay in the country, and wondered what the Federal Government did with the monies it borrowed from China and other countries. “For almost a whole week now there has been no light. Fuel scarcity is everywhere, including aviation fuel. Our children are at home because ASUU is on strike. APC promised to retain fuel subsidies but today, people are buying fuel at N500 a litre.

“These are disturbing signals, and you begin to wonder, where are the leaders? Where is Mr. President? Why are they frustrating Nigerians?” Nwosu asked. According to him, the money President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerian leaders spent on medical treatment abroad is enough to build a standard hospital in the country. Obi in a statement by his media director Valentine Obienyem, said the lingering fuel scarcity in the country, the rising cost of energy, as well as their impact on the well-being of Nigerians could spiral into a national crisis.

“It has led to an unsustainable increase in the cost of doing business, the cost of living, the rate of unemployment and added to the worsening national security situation,” Obi said. The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on the Federal Government to act swiftly and address current national problems holistically. According to him, the scarcity is progressively bringing every meaningful economic activity to a standstill, and drew the nation’s attention to the effects of these on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), transportation, mobility of goods and the cost of service delivery. Obi noted that no modern nation can survive with a piecemeal approach to problem-solving, stating that only a lasting solution that is in sync with 21st century governance templates can get the nation out of the woods.

 

Our Reporters

