Fuel scarcity worsens in Abuja, environ

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and its environ relapsed into acute fuel shortage yesterday, with the resurfaced scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) which became noticeable on Sunday evening. As of yesterday, the situation worsened. Most filling stations in the metropolis and adjourning towns were under lock.

Fewpetrolstationsselling products were characterised by long vehicular queues. As always the trend with every scarcity, fuel hawkers cashed on the situation, and were making brisk business, selling above threshold price. A survey of the situation by New Telegraph showed 10-litre petrol sold as high as N3,000 while 20-litre sold for 8,000.

Thesituationhaspushed cost of transport fares in all the routesabovenormalthreshold. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, blamed the scarcity onlowload-outsatdepots. This usually happen during long public holidays, inthiscase, the Sallahcelebrations, saidGarba Deen Muhammad, Group GeneralManager, GroupPublic Affairs Department, NNPC Ltd, in a statement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...