Fuel shortage, crew error, others caused Quorum helicopter crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) yesterday released four final accident and serious incident reports and one safety bulletin to the public. The reports are those involving Quorum Aviation Limited’s Bell 206B3 helicopterwithregistration5N- BQW which occurred at Opebi, Lagos State on August 28, 2020, the accident involving Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited Air Tractor AT-401B Aircraft with registration 5N-BTV which occurred atRukubi Village90 NM South-East of Abuja on October 4, 2018 and the serious incident involving Nigeria Police Air Wing Bell 429 helicopter with registration 5N-MDA which occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on August 3, 2019.

Others were serious incidents involving Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited Cessna 172 Aircraft with registration 5N-APE at Bini Village, Niger State on November 19, 2019 and bulletin report on the ground collision involving a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Truck with registration AKD765FK and Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Bell 412 helicopterwithregistrationNAF600 which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on June 15, 2020. Of allthereports, theQuorum Helicopter that crashed into two buildings in the highbrow Opebi area of Lagos caught the attention of many out of the five reports because of the way the accident occurred just less than three minutes to landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, anaircraftengineer, who read out the reports in Abuja, attributed the cause of the accident which killed all three crew members on board to fuel exhaustion at low altitude and low speed leading to loss of control in flight. Heequallylistedthe cause of the helicopter crash to: “Thedecisiontocontinuethe flight towards the intended destination with insufficient fuel instead of landing as soon as practicable in line withsection12.12of Quorum AviationLimitedOperations Manual Part A.

“There was a lack of effective management supervision of the airline’s flight operations and inadequate safety oversight of Quorum Aviation Limited.” As part of AIB’s safety recommendation, the report charged the Nigerian Civil AviationAuthoritytoensure that Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders who wish to combine flight duties with multiple post holder positions provide the NCAA with comprehensive safety risk mitigation measures to ensure that safe operation can be achieved.

