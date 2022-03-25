Metro & Crime

Fuel Souvenir: Court sentences Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu, to 27 months

A Lagos Special Offences Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi, has convicted a socialite Ms. Ogbulu Pearl for distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as souvenirs at a party.

The defendant was earlier arraigned on March 14, for the offence of distributing PMS as souvenir during her installation party on March 5.

The offences violates section 251(1), 168 (1), 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

Delivering judgement in the matter after the defendant changed her plea from ‘not guilty ‘ to guilty,  Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare sentenced her to three months imprisonment or option of N15,000 fine on the first count of the charge.

The magistrate also ordered the defendant to pay  N1 million fine on the second and third count of the charge or face two years imprisonment.

Magistrate Ogundare held that the prosecution has successfully proven the charge against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt and thereby convicted and sentenced her accordingly.

 

