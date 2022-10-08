News

Fuel subsidies, non-diversification key drivers of revenue loss – INFF

The Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) has said that subsidy costs and non-economic diversification are some of the key drivers of revenue loss in Nigeria. INFF, which was developed to map out a sustainable financing plan for Nigeria, in its September 2022 report, noted that subsidy costs are deducted from oil revenues accruing to the federation account by the limited liability company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited. The INFF Report which was made available to journalists on Friday was developed to present a framework to follow in order to make the Nigerian economy more productive stated that the government plans to improve Nigeria’s revenue base through some action plans.

Some of these plans, as they relate to the energy sector, according to the report, include; curbing losses in the oil sector by setting up strict frameworks to capture any violations of regulations, illegal deduction of funds belonging to the government, and other oil revenue leakages, including bribery, misuse, and misappropriation of funds. Another strategy is refining oil at the state level through modular refineries, and using governmentowned enterprises (GOEs) to mine solid minerals and conduct natural resource management will provide additional revenue to the state, help create jobs and allow for improved value creation of export products of high value. Increased autonomy for state revenue authorities will ensure they are capable, transparent, independent, and efficient in discharging their duties to promote accountability.

The report also preferred adopting market-based pricing for utilities, adding that utilities ought to be allowed to pursue marketbased pricing, as the current operating model will not attract new capital. Furthermore, it called for the diversification of the Nigerian economy by making more sustainable investment decisions, reducing the heavy fiscal and economic reliance on oil and gas, providing sustainable jobs for a rapidly growing population, and addressing the already substantial infrastructure gap in order to make transformation possible.

The report said that it is imperative to develop a climate policy framework anchored in carbon pricing that would provide price signal incentives for the transformation of the Nigerian economy. It stated that emissions reduction targets are another key policy framework and suggested establishing regulatory limits on GHG emissions would help guide the transformation in the Nigerian economy.

 

