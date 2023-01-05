Fuel Subsidy: EFCC recovers N13bn illegal payments

Nigeria instrumental to OPEC’s Dec oil output –Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered about N13billion as proceeds of illegal payments made under the subsidy regime. This was contained in a document published in the website of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit on the national inherent risk assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing in Nigerian extractive sector.

The report said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the agency responsible for the investigation and prosecution of fraudulent subsidies in oil and gas in Nigeria recovered N12.99 billion as proceeds of illegal payment made under the subsidy regime between 2017 and 2021.” According to the report, approximately N4.67 billion was recovered in 2017, N4.29 billion in 2018, N2.41 billion in 2019, N416.51 million in 2020 and N1.22 billion in 2021.

According to the report, there were several opportunities for fraudulent activities toin the oil and gas sector. It also stated that lack of reliable equipment to measure the volume of crude oil being extracted made it impossible to estimate the volume of crude oil extracted and even stolen. The report revealed that huge volumes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, were being smuggled out to neighbouring countries like Benin Republic, Cameroun, Niger Republic etc., with higher PMS prices compared to Nigeria. It said: “Opportunities for fraudulent activities exist in the oil and gas sector from extraction to sales of refined products to consumers.

“The absence of reliable equipment to measure the volume of crude oil being extractedmakesitimpossibleto estimatethevolumeof crude oil extracted and even stolen through oil theft and vandalism. “Oil theft also occurs in the downstream sector, as petrol pumps are rigged at petrol stations or adulterated. “Also, tobenotedisthesale of petroleumproductsonthe ‘black market’ giving rise to petroleum products being sold at exorbitant prices. “Of concern is the emerging trend of filling station attendants acting as money agents, without appropriate customer due diligence carried out.

“It should be stated, however, that in most cases, the amount sold to an individual is usually not suspicious. However, if left unchecked, this practice could pose a threat to the country. “Other fraudulent practices include the diversion of petroleum products to non-designated retail outlets to gain undue financial advantage. This practice may be intra- state, inter-state and acrossthebordersof Nigeria to neighbouring countries. “The Joint Border Exercise in August 2019 with operation code-named ‘Exercise Swift Response’ resulted in large number of seizures of trucks and other vehicles used to smuggle refined productsoutsidethecountry. This exercise was coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

This is also connected to the subsidy regime as the cost of PMS in Nigeria is significantly lower than in neighbouring countries. “Another fraudulent practiceisthesmugglingof petroleum products. The NNPC recorded daily PremiumMotor Spirit evacuation spikes in various depots across the country, againstgovernment projected volumes of daily consumption. These spikes led to the reactivation of Operation White II – an interagencytaskteamcomprising the NNPC, stakeholders and LEAs in May 2021. “It was further reported that these volumes were being smuggled out to neighbouring countries like Benin Republic, Cameroun, Niger republic etc., with higher PMS prices compared to Nigeria. The OPW II team was mandated to curtail the smuggling, diversion and hoarding of PMS to ensure the Nation’s energy security. Intelligence-driveninvestigations are ongoing.”

