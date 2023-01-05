News Top Stories

Fuel Subsidy: EFCC recovers N13bn illegal payments

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria instrumental to OPEC’s Dec oil output –Report

Production peaked at 1.35mbpd

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered about N13billion as proceeds of illegal payments made under the subsidy regime. This was contained in a document published in the website of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit on the national inherent risk assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing in Nigerian extractive sector.

The report said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the agency responsible for the investigation and prosecution of fraudulent subsidies in oil and gas in Nigeria recovered N12.99 billion as proceeds of illegal payment made under the subsidy regime between 2017 and 2021.” According to the report, approximately N4.67 billion was recovered in 2017, N4.29 billion in 2018, N2.41 billion in 2019, N416.51 million in 2020 and N1.22 billion in 2021.

According to the report, there were several opportunities for fraudulent activities toin the oil and gas sector. It also stated that lack of reliable equipment to measure the volume of crude oil being extracted made it impossible to estimate the volume of crude oil extracted and even stolen. The report revealed that huge volumes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, were being smuggled out to neighbouring countries like Benin Republic, Cameroun, Niger Republic etc., with higher PMS prices compared to Nigeria. It said: “Opportunities for fraudulent activities exist in the oil and gas sector from extraction to sales of refined products to consumers.

“The absence of reliable equipment to measure the volume of crude oil being extractedmakesitimpossibleto estimatethevolumeof crude oil extracted and even stolen through oil theft and vandalism. “Oil theft also occurs in the downstream sector, as petrol pumps are rigged at petrol stations or adulterated. “Also, tobenotedisthesale of petroleumproductsonthe ‘black market’ giving rise to petroleum products being sold at exorbitant prices. “Of concern is the emerging trend of filling station attendants acting as money agents, without appropriate customer due diligence carried out.

“It should be stated, however, that in most cases, the amount sold to an individual is usually not suspicious. However, if left unchecked, this practice could pose a threat to the country. “Other fraudulent practices include the diversion of petroleum products to non-designated retail outlets to gain undue financial advantage. This practice may be intra- state, inter-state and acrossthebordersof Nigeria to neighbouring countries. “The Joint Border Exercise in August 2019 with operation code-named ‘Exercise Swift Response’ resulted in large number of seizures of trucks and other vehicles used to smuggle refined productsoutsidethecountry. This exercise was coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

This is also connected to the subsidy regime as the cost of PMS in Nigeria is significantly lower than in neighbouring countries. “Another fraudulent practiceisthesmugglingof petroleum products. The NNPC recorded daily PremiumMotor Spirit evacuation spikes in various depots across the country, againstgovernment projected volumes of daily consumption. These spikes led to the reactivation of Operation White II – an interagencytaskteamcomprising the NNPC, stakeholders and LEAs in May 2021. “It was further reported that these volumes were being smuggled out to neighbouring countries like Benin Republic, Cameroun, Niger republic etc., with higher PMS prices compared to Nigeria. The OPW II team was mandated to curtail the smuggling, diversion and hoarding of PMS to ensure the Nation’s energy security. Intelligence-driveninvestigations are ongoing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Superior intelligence by insurgents may collapse Nigeria, says Thompson

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

A Lagos based cleric and security expert, Rev Ladi Thompson, has urged the Federal Government to raise the level of its intelligence gathering in the fight against insurgency and banditry otherwise the country may be run by the insurgents. Thompson in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday he stated that the insurgents have so […]
News

TaxPro Max: FIRS grants waiver on outstanding interests, penalties

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Following series of complaints from tax payers on penalties associated with generating payment reference numbers (PRN) on liabilities, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one-off waiver. The waiver covers all outstanding interests and penalties imposed on established tax liabilities by TaxPro Max until December 31, 2022, FIRS said in a statement signed by […]

Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo is dead.
News

FEC observes a minute’s silence to honour Unongo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, has observed a minute of silence in honour of Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Paul Unongo, who died on Tuesday. Before the commencement of the week’s Council meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica