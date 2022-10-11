Fuel Subsidy: FG insists exercise not sustainable

..spends N1.59trn in 6 months

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government spent N1.59 trillion on fuel subsidy between January and June 2022.

He said that fuel subsidy was unsustainable, adding that Nigeria must confront it. He spoke in Abuja on Friday while presenting the budget for 2023 before the joint session of the National Assembly.

He said Nigeria’s oil output stood at an average of 1.30 million barrels per day as at June 2022. Buhari said: “Petrol subsidy has been a recurring and controversial public policy issue in our country since the early eighties. However, its current fiscal impact has clearly shown that the policy is unsustainable.

As a country, we must now confront this issue taking cognizance of the need to provide safety nets to cushion the attendant effects on some segments of society.

“Despite higher oil prices in 2022, oil revenue was below target due to significant oil production shortfalls and high petrol subsidy cost resulting from the significant rise in Crude prices which ultimately increased PMS prices worldwide.

“Oil output stood at an average of 1.30 million barrels per day as at June 2022, while the sum of N1.59 trillion was spent on fuel subsidy between January and June 2022. “The NNPC, working in collaboration with security and other relevant agencies, is putting in place additional measures to curb the incidence of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in order to meet our crude oil production quota.”

The President said the enactment and assenting of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 was a laudable achievement of the administration. He also said that over $2 billion would be invested in the Siemen Power Programme. He said the government had made some intervention in the power sector with other partners such as the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, African Development Bank, JICA and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Buhari said: “Finally enacting into law the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 after close to two decades of drafting, debates and delays – leading to the commercialization of NNPC Limited, and other much-needed reforms to our energy sector.

“This important law also complements other landmark legislations such as the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, 1993 (Amendment) Act, 2019, to increase oil and gas revenues accruing to the Federation; “We have transformed Nigeria’s challenging power sector, through bespoke interventions such as the Siemens Power Program, with the German government under which over $2 billion US Dollars will be invested in the project.

“We have leveraged over billions of US dollars in concessional and other funds from our partners at the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, African Development Bank, JICA as well as through the Central Bank of Nigeria, working with the Finance Ministry, to support the power sector reforms.

“The Central Bank has also been impactful in its interventions to roll out over a million meters to on-grid consumers, creating much-needed jobs in assembly and installation. “Our financing interventions have recently been complemented with the takeover of four electricity distribution companies and the constitution of the Board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company.

“On the generation side, we have made significant investments in an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets, including Zungeru Hydro, Kashimbila Hydro, Afam III Fast Power, Kudenda Kaduna Power Plant, the Okpai Phase 2 Plant, the Dangote Refinery Power Plant, and others.

“Our generation efforts are making the transition from a reliance on oil and diesel to gas as a transitional fuel, as well as environmentally friendly solar and hydro sources. “Under the Energising Education Programme, we have commissioned solar and gas power solutions at Federal Universities and Teaching Hospitals in Kano, Ebonyi, Bauchi and Delta States.

“Similarly, our Energising Economies Programme has taken clean, sustainable power solutions to the Sabon-Gari Market in Kano, Ariaria Market in Aba, and Sura Shopping Complex in Lagos.”

