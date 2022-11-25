Fuel Subsidy: Labour seeks free, compulsory education for Nigerians

As the Federal Government plans to end fuel subsidy in June next year, organised Labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has advised that structure should be put in place to provide free education to Nigerian children from primary school to the university. President of ASCSN), Tommy Okon, who disclosed this at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, said the association was not against the planned removal of subsidy but that government should put amenities in place to cushion the current inflation. He said: “We are not against government removing fuel subsidy. But government should put in place amenities, such as housing, transportation, free and compulsory education to university level, and good living wage.

“This is important because the amount of money government is using to indirectly fund subsidy is enough to tackle education challenges. Until we go back to rearrange, we are living in fantasy.” On minimum wage, he said it the Association would engage the Federal Government on plans to increase the current national minimum wage. He noted that with rising inflation, which has eroded the income of households, it would engage government towards rethinking the plight of workers and urgently addressing their challenges, saying that there was going to be a new frame of negotiation with government. According to him, the current wage is not sufficient because socioeconomic reality has eroded income.

While calling on Nigerian workers to ensure they have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote out presidents and governors that care little about welfare, he said organised labour was ready to chase out political parties that do not have the interest of workers at heart.

