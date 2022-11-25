Business

Fuel Subsidy: Labour seeks free, compulsory education for Nigerians

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As the Federal Government plans to end fuel subsidy in June next year, organised Labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has advised that structure should be put in place to provide free education to Nigerian children from primary school to the university. President of ASCSN), Tommy Okon, who disclosed this at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, said the association was not against the planned removal of subsidy but that government should put amenities in place to cushion the current inflation. He said: “We are not against government removing fuel subsidy. But government should put in place amenities, such as housing, transportation, free and compulsory education to university level, and good living wage.

“This is important because the amount of money government is using to indirectly fund subsidy is enough to tackle education challenges. Until we go back to rearrange, we are living in fantasy.” On minimum wage, he said it the Association would engage the Federal Government on plans to increase the current national minimum wage. He noted that with rising inflation, which has eroded the income of households, it would engage government towards rethinking the plight of workers and urgently addressing their challenges, saying that there was going to be a new frame of negotiation with government. According to him, the current wage is not sufficient because socioeconomic reality has eroded income.

While calling on Nigerian workers to ensure they have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote out presidents and governors that care little about welfare, he said organised labour was ready to chase out political parties that do not have the interest of workers at heart.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Delta’s booking surges 450% with U.S. reopening

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Int’l travel returns to the U.S. Nov 8nations     As the U.S. re-opens to fully vaccinated international travelers, Delta Air Lines is reuniting families and friends who have been kept apart for the past 20 months.   In the six weeks since the U.S. reopening was announced, Delta has seen a 450 per cent […]
Business

Marketers set agenda for NNPC Ltd

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has elicited excitement and great expectations from Nigerian oil and gas stakeholders, SUCCESS NWOGU writes   Oil marketers have expressed excitement and expectations from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), which was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari in a ceremony on July […]
Business Top Stories

Emefiele, Dangote, Ovia identify non-oil export as critical for growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sunday Ojeme Prominent stakeholders in Nigeria’s economic circle have unanimously called for support of Nigeria’s effort towards exploiting non-oil export sector. They noted that the decision to improve on the sector had become imperative in order to boost the local economy and catch up with the global business environment. The stakeholders spoke at the 7th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica