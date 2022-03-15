News Top Stories

Fuel subsidy may push fiscal deficit to N8.9trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

 

Additional N5.14trn loan expected

Current debt stock over N38trn

 

The projected fiscal deficit of N6.4trillion in Nigeria’s 2022 budget may rise to N8.9trillion following the Federal Government’s decision to postpone its planned removal of the subsidy on fuel-Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have said.

 

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that with the Federal Government going back on its plan to remove fuel subsidy in the second half of this year, President Muhammadu Buhari had to make an additional provision of N2.557 trillion for the subsidy
Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow’, which held in Abuja recently OrjiKyariin the supplementary budget that he sent to the National Assembly , which when added to the initial N6.4 trillion fiscal deficit in the budget

 

would push up the overall fiscal deficit by 39.06 per cent to N8.9trillion. During the public presentation and breakdown of the N17.13trillion 2022 budget held in Abuja on January 5, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had at the time tried to justify the huge N6.4 fiscal deficit projected in the budget.

 

She said that the amount, which represents 3.46 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), would be financed mainly by borrowings due to paucity of funds. Specifically, she stated that N2.57 trillion would be borrowed from domestic sources and another N2.57 trillion from foreign sources, while government hopes to draw down N1.16 trillion from multi-lateral/bi-lateral loans and garner N90.7 billion from privatisation proceeds.

 

The Minister explained then that the government made a provision of N443billion provision for subsidy in the budget because it planned to end the fuel subsidy regime by June in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

New Telegraph, however, reports that when the plan was strongly opposed by labour unions and some other interest groups in the country, the government caved in and announced that it had proposed to the National Assembly that the period for the implementation of the removal of fuel subsidy should be extended by 18 months.

Announcing the proposal on January 25, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, also disclosed that the government had concluded plans to approach the National Assembly to amend the PIA.

He said: “We are proposing an 18-month extension butwhattheNationalAssembly is going to approve is up to them.

 

We would approve an 18-month extension and then it is up to the National Assembly to look at it and pass the amendment as they see it.

 

“With assent by the President on August 16, 2021, the PMS subsidy removal was therefore expected to take place effective February 16, 2022. However, following extensive consultations with all key stakeholders within and outside the government, it has been agreed that the implementation period for the removal of the subsidy should be extended.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

General loses seniority over social media offences

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

A former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has suffered loss of seniority on his prestigious rank, after pleading guilty to a three-count charge bordering on use of social media, damage to service property and another.   The senior officer, who was posted for jurisdiction on July 20, was arraigned before a […]
News

MBF to Buhari: End insurgency, tackle economic woes before you go

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, end the worsening insecurity under his watch that has given rise to killing of innocent citizens, return internally displaced persons (IDPs) back home, and tackle excruciating economic hardship Nigerians are passing through before he quits office next year. The […]
News

UNWTO, AU to partner on promoting Brand Africa to realise continent’s tourism potential

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and its African Member States have agreed to work together alongside Africa Union (AU) as well as the private sector to create a new brand for the continent, which is aimed at developing and promoting the tourism potential of the continent in order to fast track tourism recovery. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica