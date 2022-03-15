Fuel subsidy may push fiscal deficit to N8.9trn

Additional N5.14trn loan expected

Current debt stock over N38trn

The projected fiscal deficit of N6.4trillion in Nigeria’s 2022 budget may rise to N8.9trillion following the Federal Government’s decision to postpone its planned removal of the subsidy on fuel-Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that with the Federal Government going back on its plan to remove fuel subsidy in the second half of this year, President Muhammadu Buhari had to make an additional provision of N2.557 trillion for the subsidy

Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow’, which held in Abuja recently OrjiKyariin the supplementary budget that he sent to the National Assembly , which when added to the initial N6.4 trillion fiscal deficit in the budget

would push up the overall fiscal deficit by 39.06 per cent to N8.9trillion. During the public presentation and breakdown of the N17.13trillion 2022 budget held in Abuja on January 5, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had at the time tried to justify the huge N6.4 fiscal deficit projected in the budget.

She said that the amount, which represents 3.46 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), would be financed mainly by borrowings due to paucity of funds. Specifically, she stated that N2.57 trillion would be borrowed from domestic sources and another N2.57 trillion from foreign sources, while government hopes to draw down N1.16 trillion from multi-lateral/bi-lateral loans and garner N90.7 billion from privatisation proceeds.

The Minister explained then that the government made a provision of N443billion provision for subsidy in the budget because it planned to end the fuel subsidy regime by June in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

New Telegraph, however, reports that when the plan was strongly opposed by labour unions and some other interest groups in the country, the government caved in and announced that it had proposed to the National Assembly that the period for the implementation of the removal of fuel subsidy should be extended by 18 months.

Announcing the proposal on January 25, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, also disclosed that the government had concluded plans to approach the National Assembly to amend the PIA.

He said: “We are proposing an 18-month extension butwhattheNationalAssembly is going to approve is up to them.

We would approve an 18-month extension and then it is up to the National Assembly to look at it and pass the amendment as they see it.

“With assent by the President on August 16, 2021, the PMS subsidy removal was therefore expected to take place effective February 16, 2022. However, following extensive consultations with all key stakeholders within and outside the government, it has been agreed that the implementation period for the removal of the subsidy should be extended.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...