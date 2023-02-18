Fuel subsidy now over N400bn monthly –NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel has skyrocketed to about N400bn monthly. This is coming just as the NNPC added that the monthly subsidy bill had inflicted severe strain on it’s cash flow.

The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari made the revelations on Friday in Abuja during the company’s Final Cutover also claimed that the company was spending about N202 as subsidy per litre of petrol distributed in Nigeria. According to him, about 65 million litres of PMS were pumped daily into the market by NNPCL.

He promised that NNPCL would continue to discharge its obligations by providing fuel for the use of all Nigerians. Kyari also said NNPCL with over $60 billion in assets would try its best to boost its profit from the current $2 billion it declared for 2021 financial year adding thag “What today’s event means is that all assets & liabilities of the Corporation (#NNPC) have been transferred to the new #NNPCLimited. The good thing is that the liabilities are far less than the assets. So it’s a very comfortable situation.

“The landing cost (of PMS) three days ago was N315 per litre but we are transferring it to our partners at N113 which means that there is N202 delta per litre and that is about N400bn every month but there is a budget for this. But it is also a drain on our funds. “It is a strain on the cash flow of our company when you don’t get a refund from the ministry of finance. But we will continue to support the country and provide energy security to the country.” “By fiscal 2020, we returned this company from 43 years of loss to a profit position of N287 billion and by 2021 we came to a profit level of N674 billion.

We believe we’ll do better in 2022 despite all the challenges. But I must also add that this is not a N670 billion company. By the way, this is less than $2 billion. We’re not a $2 billion profit company. “You can’t do $2 billion with $60 billion assets. So we can still do better. We have seen our peers who have maybe 50 per cent of these assets, and they have declared close to $9 billion. It’s possible in this business and we’ll catch up. So how do we catch up? First, we will reduce our costs. We’re driving down costs substantially because when your cost is high, you run into trouble, and you cannot make profits. “We’re growing our production. With all these challenges we will grow our production because many of the things today you can call them force majeure but even force majeure is created by something and we’re responding to that something that is creating the force majeure situation and we’re dealing with it. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said NNPCL was positioned to lead Africa’s gradual transition to new energy, by deepening natural gas production to create low-carbon alternatives and change the story of energy poverty at home and around the world. He said it is imperative for NNPCL to succeed in the collective quest to change the face of the Nigerian petroleum industry, to position it as a proactive catalyst for spurring sustainable economic growth of our beloved country. He said the assent into law by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Petroleum Industry Bill into Law was laudable and progressive for the sector. Sylva said, “Undoubtedly, the crystallisation of a 20-year petroleum industry reform journey calls for accolades and celebration; it is after all, a feat to be celebrated. However, the birthing of this law is only a means to an end, the end thereof being the enthronement of a vibrant, sustainable, efficient and investment-friendly petroleum industry which will improve our revenue base, create jobs and support our economic diversification agenda.

