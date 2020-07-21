Fuel subsidy: Raising demand for accountability

Demand for accountability has heightened as petrol subsidy gulps N10 trillion in the last 10 years even as growing criticism still greeted millions of naira spent on the scheme in April. Adeola Yusuf reports

Fuel subsidies are contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and have gulped an average of N10 trillion in the last 10 years.

Women in Energy Network, an umbrella body for all women in the sector, which gave this hint, picked holes even in the price modulation strategy recently intriduced by the government. Despite this, spending in the sheme continues to accumulate while bickering on plans to stop it also grows by the day.

This is even likely to worsen when crude oil prices at the global market begin to increase. Subsidy gone forever?

The era of fuel subsidy is gone forever in Nigeria, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, had said.

Speaking on an Africa Independent Television (AIT) programme last month, Mr Kyari said, “There is no fuel subsidy anymore in Nigeria. It is zero subsidy forever.” Going forward, the oil chief said: “There would be no resort to either fuel subsidy or underrecovery of any nature. NNPC will play in the petroleum marketplace, just like another marketer in the space.

“But we will be there for the country to sustain the security of supply at market price,” he said, indicating the government was not deregulating the petrol subsector, and would still fix prices.

A budget for subsidy Before the statement credited to Kyari, the Federal Government had said it would spend about N450 billion on fuel subsidy in 2020.

This is despite the commitment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to rehabilitate the country’s four refineries to stop importation of petroleum products.

A former NNPC chief and expetroleum minister, Ibe Kachikwu, had also pledged that Nigeria would end petrol importation by 2019. Kachikwu was one of the ministers not reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari when he named his new cabinet after his reelection.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced the subsidy amount in Abuja on October 9, 2019 at the public presentation of the 2020 budget details.

She said a provision of N450 billion had been made for ‘under-recovery’ of cost in respect of the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

“A provision has been made in the budget for under-recovery for PMS (premium motor spirit) in the sum of N450 billion provided in the fiscal framework. It is under-recovery because it is a cost operation for the NNPC,” Ahmed said.

The minister answered a question by the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, who wanted to know if the government had removed fuel subsidy from the budget.

Spending continues Despite low crude oil prices, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spent N58.34 billion to subsidise the consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in the country, in two months, February and March 2020.

According to data from its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for March 2020 obtained, the NNPC stated that the amount spent in February and March, represented a 16.59 per cent decline compared with the total of N69.94 billion spent in subsidising the commodity in December 2019 and January 2020.

The declining prices of crude oil in the international market had forced the Federal Government to, on March 18, 2020, slash the price of PMS from N145 per litre to N125 per litre, based on the prevailing prices of crude oil then, occasioned by the global COVID-19.

The issue Wien, in a paper addressed to the Chairman, Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, threw its weight behind full deregulation of the sector, maintaining “we are of the opinion that the issues need to be addressed in a broader, fundamental, and urgent manner.”

The subsidies are “costing around NGN 1 trillion ($2.8 billion) each year— well over 10 per cent of the budget—and crowding out resources that could be invested in people.

“The price modulation regime in the Nigerian downstream sector discourages fair competition, denying the country of much needed new investments and technology in the sector.

Huge capital investors are interested in the upstream sector, due to its more transparent regimes leading to the stagnation of the downstream sector.”

WIEN in a letter entitled; “RE: EXITING PETROLEUM SUBSIDY: ENSURING SELF-SUFFICIENCY IN THE DOMESTIC REFINING OF PEROLEUM PRODUCTS, said: “Prior to this period, Nigeria’s economic indicators were already showing signs of distress, with falling external reserves, falling balance of trade, falling foreign investment inflows, falling revenues, rising debt to income ratios, rising inflation rate, amongst others.

“Hence, the Nigerian economy was already on a fragile, unsustainable path but the COVID-19 and its attendant consequences on both the global and local oil and gas industry accentuated the necessity of urgent decisions and changes in the management of the sector which we, as a country, must make.

“The pandemic clearly brought to light a reality that has been quite often ignored – that developments in the oil and gas sector impact on all aspects of the Nigerian economy and all groups in the society: the farmer in the rural community, students, civil servants, government contractors, traders in rural and urban markets, the typical household, big businesses, small and medium scale enterprises, and Nigeria’s middle class.”

445,000 daily barrel allocations for local refining

The letter signed by President of WIEN, Funmi Ogbue, read further: “We make our submissions based on the following considerations:

The Nigerian oil and gas sector continues to be the Nation’s source for foreign exchange earnings, even though its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) was 7.32% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

While the global oil and gas industry remains dynamic and complex, some crucial factors that have influenced policymaking and planning include unstable oil prices and increased discovery of oil fields in several jurisdictions all over the world and Africa particularly.

“On the other hand, it is the need for increased revenue to fund the budget, that is driving Nigeria’s fiscal and policy framework.”

Since the discovery of crude oil in Nigeria, several issues have, according to the group, plagued the industry from dwindling oil and foreign exchange reserves, lack of clear or consistent fiscal strategy, lack of critical investment into the sector, exacting rules on tax jurisdiction, among others.

“Any nation intending to attract investment must have the right tax policies, particularly within the context of globalization.

Also, Nigeria is not insulated from the effects of the oil crisis and various trade wars.

With over three-quarters of its revenues from oil, it is acknowledged that the country needs to reduce its dependency on oil, yet, it also needs to create the right fiscal environment to attract and sustain investment in its oil and gas sector.

“Nigeria is facing major economic challenges. Growth is low and unemployment is high and rising, inflation is in double digits and there is a large, growing fiscal deficit.

It is also struggling to deliver development to its people, becoming in 2018 the ‘poverty capital of the world’, overtaking India as the country with the largest absolute number of people living in extreme poverty.”

Despite over 60 years of oil exploration and production and massive inflow of rents occasioned by multiple periods of oil boom, Nigeria, the letter read “remains largely underdeveloped.

Recent performance rankings place her among countries with low human development with HDI score that is lower than the averages for oil-exporting countries and sub-Saharan Africa.

“Despite a boom in all prices between 2010 and 2014 and significant increases in oil production following a peace deal in the Niger Delta, the proportion of people living below the national poverty line in the country rose from 34.1 per cent of the population between 2000 and 2006 to 46.39 per cent by 2019.

We strongly believe that far-reaching reforms should be a first step in a broader renewed social contract, where public funds are used to deliver improved social services and infrastructure, with evaluation and adaptation.”

Last line

Government enjoys tremendous goodwill and support from the people at the moment and these make removal of subsidy better done now than before.

However, this should be done in a way that the people will not feel betrayed. On the other hand, all hands must be on deck to support the government to end the wasteful spending on subsidy.

