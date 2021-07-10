Fuel subsidy: Random musings

‘One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.’ — Ancient Greek philosopher, Plato

Once again I am compelled to write on a topic that I have touched on a number of times in the past because it is obvious that we are again heading for more anguish in the form of another fuel price hike. For some months now, the government, through its various officials, has been dropping veiled hints, warning that the country is losing a lot of money because of the funds spent on the importation of refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol. Of course, they have all gone down the well-worn path of arguing that money spent on ‘subsidising’ the product can be used on more productive things like infrastructure, healthcare, education and power.

They also usually postulated that it is only the rich that actually benefit from the subsidy, and while the majority of Nigerians, who are already struggling to survive in these very difficult times, are actually the ones bearing the burden. This is the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, speaking last week during the public presentation of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2022- 2024: “This (fuel subsidy) is costing us big time. We are spending over N150 billion on subsidies. That means NNPC has to use that amount of money to pay for PMS and distribute it.

That is money that the federation account can share. “This is money that could have been available for education, health and infrastructure, reduce our borrowing, increase the amounts that states and local governments are collecting. “We are being penny wise pound foolish to think that by giving this subsidy that citizens are benefitting. But at the end of the day, the citizens are actually the ones that are carrying the brunt of the wealthy.”

The Finance Minister lamented that while subsidy was supposed to be enjoyed by the poor; those that were actually benefiting from it were the prich people in the society. She added: “Some (the rich) have two, three, four cars and they are the ones that we are subsidising. It is not helping the farmer who needs a bus from his farm to the market. But we need to get rid of subsidies completely, although it is not a popular view with labour. “The transition is not an easy one if we have to remove the subsidy.

What are the alternatives? What can we provide for Citizens? So we are projecting we’ll be paying at least N900 billion subsidy for next year. “Imagine what we could have done with that amount. How many schools you can build, how many health centres. It is not wise; it is not wise because we are hurting our economy.” But we have all heard these arguments before, haven’t we?

Twenty-two years ago, this is what the then President Olusegun Obasanjo said in justifying his decision to increase the price of fuel from N20 to N22 in 2000: “Government subsidy on petroleum products has never made economic sense and never will.” And by the time he left in 2007 the pump price was N70 after he had increased it a staggering eight times! Yet, here we are 14 years later, still talking about subsidy with the government making the same age-old worn out arguments as to why it has to go. Ironically, despite Obasanjo’s admonition and what most governments after him have said in justifying the removal of subsidy, our roads and other infrastructure are still in bad shape, while our hospitals are still nothing to write home about. And we are still groping in the dark because we still do not have regular power supply. So, where have all the savings made from the increases gone? That is the million naira question that millions of Nigerians are awaiting answers.

It is the failure of the people to see any drastic improvement in their living conditions that is making them more than anything, very sceptical of any fuel price hike. Instead, rather than feeling the benefits, they are only seeing the lifestyles of their elected members, and other office holders improving by the day; despite the government’s appeal for belt tightening from the citizens in the face of dwindling resources. Let me take a snippet from a piece written on October 24, 2020 and titled: ‘Will they ever ‘walk the talk?’, I wrote the following: “Eight years ago, perhaps not believing that one day his party would be in charge of government making policies for millions of Nigerians, Lai Mohammed then as spokesman of the opposition party, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), said the following: ‘We remain on the side of the people.

We feel their pulse and their pains. We believe the removal of fuel subsidy is a great misadventure, and have conveyed our stand on the issue in a letter to the president, though we never got a response. ‘President Jonathan did not tell Nigerians during his electioneering campaign, that his administration will only be able to deliver the dividends of democracy by removing fuel subsidy. Therefore, it amounts to armtwisting the people to say that funds saved from fuel subsidy removal will be used to construct roads, build hospitals and schools and other expectations from the government.

‘The government should have been honest enough to say it is seeking ways to raise money for governance and Nigerians would have been glad enough to let it know how to raise money without resorting to a phantom fuel subsidy removal. ‘Our message to the president is that if he feels he cannot explore other areas to raise money for development, like cutting down on government excesses, then he should say so clearly and leave the stage for those who can ensure development with minimal pains.

‘Our party, the ACN, will provide good governance without removing fuel subsidies, and we are ready to do so today if the Jonathan government cannot!’ “Of course Alhaji Mohammed, who is now Information Minister, was tackling then President Goodluck Jonathan over his decision to increase the pump price of fuel from N65 to N141.”

It is now N162, and yet the government is saying it should be about N280 per litre which would allow them free up the roughly N100 to N120 billion monthly now being spent on subsidy. But who put us in this mess in the first instance? Government of course with poor policies which have left the refineries comatose necessitating the importation of PMS. At the end of the day, the government and our elected office holders have to show they are ready to make genuine sacrifices if they are to carry the people along when it comes to asking the citizens to endure more hardship. If not, they should let the ‘big men’ enjoy having their many cars, while the masses enjoy paying less for goods and services courtesy of subsidized fuel.

