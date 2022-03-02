News

Fuel subsidy: Senate urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

Senate President Ahmad Lawan Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to transmit a bill to the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Lawan made the call in his remarks shortly before he referred the President’s request to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act to the Committee on Appropriations after the bill passed the second reading.

According to him, a request seeking an amendment to the PIA will enable the National Assembly to extend the subsidy regime in the Petroleum Industry Act to be in line with the President’s request for an additional N2.557 trillion to cover fuel subsidy in the 2022 budget from July.

The present subsidy regime is expected to elapse in June 2022 in accordance with the provisions of the PIA.

Buhari in his letter to the National Assembly dated February 10 requested the legislators to make an additional provision for N2.557 trillion to fund petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework from July.

Lawan, therefore, mandated the Oil and Gas Committees to engage the Executive on a bill to amend the PIA to align with the President’s request.

He said: “This is an opportunity for me to speak to the issue of the executive sending a request for the amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act to extend the provision of the fuel subsidy which is also requested in the amendment to the 2022 Appropriation Act.

“The Act itself says something else, that there will be no subsidy. If we approve a subsidy in the 2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill to us, then it means we have to extend the period in which the government will provide subsidy up to the point this subsidy we approve (N2.557 trillion) would last.

“So, there is a need to come up with the request for amendment.

“Our Gas and Oil related Committees should work with the executive side of government to get that sorted as soon as possible so that what we do is appropriate, and is lawful and legal.”

 

