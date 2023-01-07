News

Fuel supply to Burundi will boost Nigeria’s forex earnings – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has said Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings will increase if Nigeria acceded to the request of Burundi for energy assistance, especially supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). President Muhammadu Buhari has recently stated that Nigeria will consider a request by the Burundian government to provide energy, especially in the form of fuel.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had stated in a statement made available to newsmen that Buhari made the promise when he received the Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Burundi, Audace Niyonzima, at the State House, Abuja. Commenting on the development, the National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday said it will be a financially sound decision for Nigeria to allow Burundi to buy petrol from Nigeria. He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise must have been based on the prospect that the Dangote Refinery will soon become operational.

He explained that Dangote Refinery will produce more than Nigeria wants and so it would be a wise business decision for the excess production to be sold to other countries, including Burundi Osatuyi said, “I believe the President is talking from the perspective that Dangote’s Refinery will be coming up very soon. NNPCL has a share there, so they have a say.

“He is talking from that angle and not from the nation’s oil production. The President will commission Dangote Refinery very soon. So I believe the President is talking from that angle. “The production of Dangote will be more than what Nigeria can consume. Since we cannot consume all that Dangote Refinery will be producing, there will be more to export. “If Nigeria assists Burundi, it is not a wrong decision. They will pay for it. It will not be a gift. They will pay. Allowing Burundi to buy petrol will also boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange.”

 

