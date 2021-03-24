Fuel supply to North, Middle Belt at risk –Depot owners, marketers

The seamless supply of petroleum products to all the 19 states in the North and Middle belt is under threat.

Depot owners and fuel marketers who stated this yesterday during a Press Conference in Lagos, maintained that this major threat is caused by the shutdown of the Waziri Jetty in Apapa by the Port Manager of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

Rising under the auspices of the Petroleum Products Depot Owners Association (PPDOA), the marketers called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, and other top government agencies to step in to prevent the North from being plunged into a major fuel crisis.

Barrister Trichia Okereke, Executive Secretary, PPDOA, which consists of six depot owners, including Aiteo Energy, NIPCO Plc, A-Z Petroleum Nigeria Limited, One Terminal Nigeria Limited (previously known as Energy Destination), G-Eurafric Nigeria Limited, and Hensmor Nigeria Limited, said; “NPA’s closure is so egregious and tactless, especially given that just when the Nigerian Railway Corporation has almost completed the rail tracks that run directly behind our depots to assist in the seamless delivery of petroleum products to the Northern regions, the closure threatens to truncate the plans to petroleum wet the North and the Middle belt!

“It is against this backdrop that we call upon the esteemed President of Nigeria, Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, the minister of transport, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi and the various Heads of Senate and House Committee on Ports and Jetties, to intervene with the following crucial help.

“Mandate obedience of a Court Order given that the NPA closure of the jetty flouts an existing injunction, we ask the President to order NPA’s obedience of the law and to immediately re-open the Waziri Jetty so that our petroleum operations may continue.”

The NPA, being a body constituted by the govern goverment, Okereke said; “must obey the Law, so we respectfully call on the President to order NPA and Leader Marketing to cease all construction works on the jetty land in order to allow the court to determine the substantive case currently underway.

“Under the equitable rules of “First Right of Refusal,” we plead for the President to approve a grant of 10-Year Lease of the jetty land – at least to give us a try to see what we can do with repairs and upgrade of the Jetty and given that our goal is to install firefighting safety equipment, safeguard of lives and properties that have so callously been disregarded, would be guaranteed.”

Having allegedly been denied procedural due process in this matter, the PPDOA’s scribe said; “We further plead that the President in his estimable role as a father of the country, should caution the Port Manager, Apapa Port Complex, Lagos, that as a government officer, restraints must be applied by her and her office, to allow for fair hearing and due process in her dealings, and that the legitimate business operations of the users of the jetty should not be frustrated as she has threatens to do so by applying operational berthing delay measures to counter the fruits of any superior powers, that attempts to rescue us.”

Like this: Like Loading...