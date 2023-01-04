Fuel tanker crushes motorcycle rider at Alaba

Taiwo Jimoh

A motorcycle rider was crushed to death by a petroleum tanker at Alaba Expressway Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos on Tuesday.

Witnesses at the scene said the fully loaded fuel tanker overturned as a result of head on collision between the tanker and the bike rider.

Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider ended up underneath the tanker while its contents poured on the road.

Confirming the incident, the Parmanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the Agency had responded to an incident at the above location.

Also, the Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret said they were on ground trying to salvage 33,000 litres tanker conveying PMS outbound Mile 2.

She said the scene had been mitigate by the Ajegunle Fire Crew of the Agency and had it under control with no palpable cause for alarm.

