Metro & Crime

Fuel tanker explosion kills six, razes 30 buildings in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Fuel tanker explosion kills six, razes 30 buildings in Kwara

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

An explosion, caused by a petrol tanker, which lost control in the ancient Jebba town in Moro Local Government Srea of Kwara State, has resulted in the death of six people and razing of no fewer than 30 houses.
It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, spilled its contents when it rammed into residential buildings on Wednesday.
The incident, which was confirmed by the spokesperson of the state’s Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, resulted in huge explosions that reportedly burnt down residential buildings, shops and killed up to six persons.
It was also gathered that the swift response of the men of the fire service brought the fire under control.
Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and property in the fire incident, describing the development as devastating and sad.
In a statement by the governor’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said that the governor “is very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of property and farmlands. He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 31 patients

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State government yesterday discharged 31 patients after they tested negative for coronavirus.   The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this. He said: “Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 39 males, all Nigerians, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.   “The patients; 13 […]
Metro & Crime

Three armed robbers to die by hanging in Ogun, Ekiti

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Adewumi Ademiju

Three men have been sentenced to death by hanging in Ogun State and Ekiti State. While one of them was convicted in Ogun State, the two others were sentenced to death in Ekiti State for armed robbery.   An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, yesterday sentenced a 36-year-old man, Jelili Agemo, to death […]
Metro & Crime

Five-year-old boy, five others die in Ogun auto crashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Taiwo Jimoh

Six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, yesterday lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries in two auto crashes in different parts of Ogun State.   The five-year-old boy and three others died in a lone accident, involving a Mazda bus around Isara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, two people, a woman […]

%d bloggers like this: