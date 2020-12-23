Fuel tanker explosion kills six, razes 30 buildings in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

An explosion, caused by a petrol tanker, which lost control in the ancient Jebba town in Moro Local Government Srea of Kwara State, has resulted in the death of six people and razing of no fewer than 30 houses.

It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, spilled its contents when it rammed into residential buildings on Wednesday.

The incident, which was confirmed by the spokesperson of the state’s Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, resulted in huge explosions that reportedly burnt down residential buildings, shops and killed up to six persons.

It was also gathered that the swift response of the men of the fire service brought the fire under control.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and property in the fire incident, describing the development as devastating and sad.

In a statement by the governor’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said that the governor “is very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of property and farmlands. He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

Like this: Like Loading...