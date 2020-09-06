Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.

Secondus told President Buhari that he was elected to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and not to add to their plights.

“I call upon the president to be humble and have the fear of God in the management of the affairs of the country. People are suffering. Be humble, let your government have human face,” he said.

PDP National Chairman advised leaders not to be arrogant with power, reminding them that, “power is ephemeral, it doesn’t last for ever. I ask why are leaders so arrogant? Whether it is the APC or the PDP, political office is ephemeral. It does not last for ever.

“We have been there. PDP lost power in 2015. We should bear in mind that a political party or a president is not God.

“Where is the almighty General Sani Abacha today? Where is Saddam Hussein? Where the so called strong man of Libya, Mamman Gaddafi?

“These are lessons that power is ephemeral and don’t last for ever. We should be humble and have the fear of God in what ever we so.

“People are suffering. Governance should not be seen as a means to inflict hardship on the people through government policies. Government must have human face,” Secondus further advised.

He told the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that it is not in government to punish and push Nigerians to hardship and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...