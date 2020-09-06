News

Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.

 

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.

 

Secondus told President Buhari that he was elected to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and not to add to their plights.

 

“I call upon the president to be humble and have the fear of God in the management of the affairs of the country. People are suffering. Be humble, let your government have human face,” he said.

PDP National Chairman advised leaders not to be arrogant with power, reminding them that, “power is ephemeral, it doesn’t last for ever. I ask why are  leaders so arrogant? Whether it is the APC or the PDP,  political office is ephemeral. It does not last for ever.

 

“We have been there.  PDP lost power in 2015. We should bear in mind that a political party or a president is not God.

 

“Where is the almighty General Sani Abacha today? Where is Saddam Hussein? Where the so called strong man of Libya,  Mamman Gaddafi?

 

“These are lessons that power is ephemeral and don’t last for ever.  We should be humble and have the fear of God in what ever we so.

 

“People are suffering. Governance should not be seen as a means to inflict hardship on the people through government policies.  Government must have human face,” Secondus further advised.

 

He told the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that it is not in government to punish and push Nigerians to hardship and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘Nobody likes me’, says Trump of Fauci’s high approval ratings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as US COVID-19 death toll nears 150,000 President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked that “nobody likes me” as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “It can only be my personality,” said Trump. Fauci, an infectious disease […]
News

Trump, Portland mayor clash over causes of escalating unrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in “Democrat-run” cities on Sunday as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centers he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations. Federal law enforcement officers, armed with a new executive order aimed at protecting U.S. monuments, last week started cracking down […]
News

AlHikmah Varsity VC unveils plans to make institution Nigeria’s food basket

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The new Vice Chancellor, AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has unveiled plans to make the institution the food basket of not only the state, but also Nigeria. Prof. Yusuf, who is the fifth Vice Chancellor of the faith-based university, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: