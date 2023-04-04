Fuel Your Inner Romantic With ‘Priscilla,’ DJ Dynamiite’s New Single

Fuel Your Inner Romantic With “Priscilla,” DJ Dynamiite’s New Singl

Ayobami Agbool

Afrobeats enthusiasts are in for a delightful experience as a new single by DJ Dynamite featuring Boybreed and the “WO WO” singer, Minz, hit streaming platforms last week.

The new release, “Priscilla,” is a blend of afrobeat and amapiano that highlights the beauty of love and the captivating allure of a woman while tugging at your heartstrings.

In line with DJ Dynamiite’s goal of showcasing a variety of avant-garde sounds emerging from Nigeria, the tune features a combination of traditional and contemporary African sounds that radiate the diversity and versatility of Nigerian music.

With its infectious beats and suave vocals, “Priscilla” tells the story of a young man who is willing to do whatever it takes to win the heart of the woman he desires.

The piece opens with a pulsating beat soon accompanied by Boybreed’s metaphorical lyrics, creating a rich and dynamic sound that sets the tone for the entire track.

The love song demonstrates skillful use of instrumentation as the beat gently evolves throughout the piece – from an upbeat rhythm that’s fitting for a legwork routine to a soulful melody in the chorus that lingers in your mind.

The lyrics of the song paint a vivid picture of a man who is yearning for the love of the named woman. The song opens with Boybreed’s verse expressing infatuation with the love interest who is referred to as, “Aunty Priscilla” in the first line of the song.

In the same light, Minz seeks approval from the object of his affection as he expresses his fervor, “shey make I kneel down, put body for ground….”

Boybreed’s lyrics on the chorus are equally mesmerizing, as the singer expresses deep feelings for a love interest and pours out his emotions in a soulful rendition beginning with “baby please oh, please oh.” His voice is smooth and melodic, adding an extra layer of depth and emotion to the already powerful composition.

The track attests to the synergy between DJ Dynamite, Minz, and Boybreed as their talents and uniqueness emanate through the new single, and a clear message of love, passion, and desire is conveyed.

