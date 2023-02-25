FuelsubsidygulpsfarmorethanN400bn monthly, MOMANdisagreeswithKyari

Major Oil M a r k e t e r s Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said that the Federal Government spends more than N400bn monthly on the payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel. The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, has recently said Nigeria spends N400bn monthly on petrol subsidies. MOMAN Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph over the weekend said Nigeria spends substantially more than N400bn monthly on subsidies. He stated that when the landing cost of PMS is calculated based on the parallel market rate, the amount will be more than N400bn monthly. Isong said, “It (the monthly subsidy) is more than I thought it was. I thought it was more than that. If you take into consideration, the foreign exchange subsidy, I am sure it is more than that. It is calculated on the landing cost using the official rate. I am sure that if you use the parallel market rate, it will be significantly more than that.” He stated that the petrol subsidy is a big drain on Nigeria’s public finance and reiterated the position of the major oil marketers that the federal government should begin the process of downstream sector deregulation. He said that the removal of fuel subsidies will have many positive effects on Nigeria. According to him, it will provide more finance for the government to invest in infrastructure, capital projects, health, education, agriculture and other essential amenities. He added that it would also address the smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to neighbouring countries and so make Nigeria invest more in its critical needs. He also said it will make Nigerians to be more prudent and invest more in worthy ventures rather than engaging in wastages and frivolities. Isong said, “Petrol subsidy is draining Nigeria’s purse. We have agreed as a country that it is not sustainable. It has to stop and the sooner the better. We should begin the process of deregulation as soon as possible. ‘‘Deregulation has many benefits. With respect to the Nigerian government, they will have released funds and resources to invest in education, infrastructure, health, human development, and agriculture. All these things are the things that Nigerians need. “It will also help reduce petroleum product smuggling to other neighbouring countries. Nigeria will stop financing development in other countries and focus more on financial development in Nigeria. “For the Nigerian people, first of all, it will reduce consumption and bring some sanity. We will benefit from the collective benefits of government spending money on our education, infrastructure and human development. It will bring prudence. When you look at pictures of people at social (Owambe) parties spraying money, you see wastages. We will focus more on investing in the future of our children.”

