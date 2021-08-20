News

FUHSO’ll reflect Nigeria’s diversity in recruitment, students’ admission – Registrar

Posted on Author Appolonia Appolonia Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 
The management of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), has affirmed that it will reflect the diversity of the country in all its dealings, especially in the recruitment of staff and the admission of students.
This is contained in a statement issued from FUHSO and signed by its Registrar & Secretary to Council, Mal. Aminu Abba.

Abba therefore stated that the core values of the institution are hinged on Integrity, Transparency, Accountability, Dedication, Innovation, and Partnership. “These are virtues we shall pursue with the highest vigour, utmost commitment, sincerity and patriotism,” he added.

This clarification became necessary against the background of certain Information trending on the media domain, especially the social media, which are capable of causing unfortunate misgivings and disaffection about the university.
Being a federal government institution established with the mandate to train world class medical doctors, and other medical personnel, who would adequately cater for the health requirements of Nigerians, he said, “The whole country is therefore its constituency in pursuance of academic excellence.
“Without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias, the Management Staff of FUHSO has been recruited solely on the basis of qualification, competence, and adherence to the federal character and catchment area principles, in strict accordance to the rules of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC).
He consequently listed the Governing Council and Principal Officers of FUHSO, appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari to include: the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Abdullahi A. Abba (North East); Vice Chancellor, Prof Innocent A. O. Ujah, mni, (North Central); Prof. Ibrahim A Yakassai, mni (Kano) representing North West; Prof Martins Ike-Mounso (Enugu) representing South East; Prof John Idoko (Benue) representing North Central; and Mr Ola Opesan (Lagos) representing South West.
Others are Mal Aminu Abba (Kano) who is the University Registrar; John A. Aba (Benue), the University Bursar; and Mrs Kathryn J Philip (Akwa Ibom), University Librarian and also representing the South South region.
The statement reads in part, “We wish to assure the public that in our bid to attain world class status, our driving force shall be the deployment of global best practices. In this regard, only the best of brains and hands would be engaged, through due process of fair and open procedures.
“As much as we shall welcome constructive and solution preferring criticisms at all times, it is pertinent to point out that at this nascent stage, when all hands should be on deck towards laying a solid foundation for an eventual excellent medical superstructure, the Management of FUHSO will not be distracted by succumbing to deliberate politically based mischief and or falsehood peddled with the aim of causing disaffection among the rank and file of the Institution and its stakeholders.
“The FUHSO remains committed to building a universal institution that is open to the global population.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yoruba in Abia laud Ikpeazu over peace, unity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, has called on all Nigerians to eschew all form of tribal discrimination and work towards the unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.   The group hailed Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the entire people of the state for ensuring that Nigerians doing […]
News

Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority’s MD faults stealing claim

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Workers at the Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), have accused the outgoing Managing Director, Olufemi Odumosu, of stealing Federal Government’s property and some “classified documents.” But in a swift, Odumosu described it as blackmail, saying his adversaries were behind the accusations. Odumosu while insisting that he did not steal any property belonging […]
News Top Stories

Pollution raises antibiotic resistance risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Researchers from the University of Georgia in the United States (US) have found antibiotic resistance was not only caused by the overuse of antibiotics. Using a process known as genomic analysis, the researchers were able to establish a strong link between antibiotic resistance and heavy metal contamination in the environment and said pollution may […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica