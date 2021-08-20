FUHSO’ll reflect Nigeria’s diversity in recruitment, students’ admission – Registrar



The management of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), has affirmed that it will reflect the diversity of the country in all its dealings, especially in the recruitment of staff and the admission of students.

This is contained in a statement issued from FUHSO and signed by its Registrar & Secretary to Council, Mal. Aminu Abba.

Abba therefore stated that the core values of the institution are hinged on Integrity, Transparency, Accountability, Dedication, Innovation, and Partnership. “These are virtues we shall pursue with the highest vigour, utmost commitment, sincerity and patriotism,” he added.

This clarification became necessary against the background of certain Information trending on the media domain, especially the social media, which are capable of causing unfortunate misgivings and disaffection about the university.

Being a federal government institution established with the mandate to train world class medical doctors, and other medical personnel, who would adequately cater for the health requirements of Nigerians, he said, “The whole country is therefore its constituency in pursuance of academic excellence.

“Without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias, the Management Staff of FUHSO has been recruited solely on the basis of qualification, competence, and adherence to the federal character and catchment area principles, in strict accordance to the rules of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He consequently listed the Governing Council and Principal Officers of FUHSO, appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari to include: the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Abdullahi A. Abba (North East); Vice Chancellor, Prof Innocent A. O. Ujah, mni, (North Central); Prof. Ibrahim A Yakassai, mni (Kano) representing North West; Prof Martins Ike-Mounso (Enugu) representing South East; Prof John Idoko (Benue) representing North Central; and Mr Ola Opesan (Lagos) representing South West.

Others are Mal Aminu Abba (Kano) who is the University Registrar; John A. Aba (Benue), the University Bursar; and Mrs Kathryn J Philip (Akwa Ibom), University Librarian and also representing the South South region.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to assure the public that in our bid to attain world class status, our driving force shall be the deployment of global best practices. In this regard, only the best of brains and hands would be engaged, through due process of fair and open procedures.

“As much as we shall welcome constructive and solution preferring criticisms at all times, it is pertinent to point out that at this nascent stage, when all hands should be on deck towards laying a solid foundation for an eventual excellent medical superstructure, the Management of FUHSO will not be distracted by succumbing to deliberate politically based mischief and or falsehood peddled with the aim of causing disaffection among the rank and file of the Institution and its stakeholders.

“The FUHSO remains committed to building a universal institution that is open to the global population.”

