News

FUJI IS ART – REIMAGINING FUJI MUSIC THROUGH ARTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

One thing both visual art and music have in common is the ability to elicit an emotional response. Artists and musicians create works that not only elicit emotions, but also change one’s mood, evoke memories, and provide comfort and inspiration. Because they share elements such as harmony, balance, rhythm, and repetition, visual art and music have many parallels.

Music, for example, is deeply ingrained in our culture, identity, being, and daily lives. They are escapism and solace mediums, as well as communication and reflection tools. Some may consider music to be an art form in and of itself, and they would be correct. Sound and art are intertwined in the same way that paint and canvas are. Even in popular culture, we consume music through a visual artistic lens. The symbiotic relationship between art and music is ingrained in the fabric of our society, from album covers to music videos, billboards, and editorial campaigns.
Art can be used to elevate music by converting it into a visual language that resonates with your soul and never leaves your mind.
Last year, Fuji: A Opera featured digital artworks by Bidemi Tata, a 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist whose works depict the tenets and character of the Fuji music subculture. The works in this exhibition were realistic depictions with a creative flair. These works aim to depict a visual metaphor for a misunderstood musical genre.

The artist chooses to take the viewer to school, bridging the knowledge gap with hyper-realistic imagery that serves as an entry point to a visual serenade that only a Fuji music set can provide. Bidemi used a comic-book sensibility to express a bold representation of the Fuji music subculture, grounding this age-old genre in relevance with new-age technology and the digital possibilities of non-fungible tokens.

His use of surrealist characters to deepen his representation of Fuji and the satirical universe in which he places these characters contributes to the narrative of an unconscious sophistication to Fuji music—a genre that is frequently perceived as crass and energy at a dance.

His colours are warm, burnt, and vivid, with cool accents to balance them out. Bidemi’s deft use of symmetry and repetition lends each image a sense of depth and echo, while concealing a subterranean geometry of triangles that connects the various elements.
These works depict familiar textures of the Lagos urban landscape, as well as the virility of youth. More so, Fuji artists’ not-so-subtle fashion statement, as described with heavy garments that spell extravagance, intricate embroidery to match, and glittering jewellery, all define Fuji fashion as seen in the works.
These artworks would serve as visual aids for each chapter if Fuji music had a religious text read by her devotees. The verses that comprise the epistle would be interpreted by the viewer.
Bidemi Tata is one of several Nigerian digital artists who are utilising technology to reshape how the global community perceives the crux of Nigerian culture. This time, Fuji music is his obsession.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll pass PIB in six months – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that they are determined to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) within the next six months.   Speaking when he played host to a delegation of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) under the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gbajabiamila said […]
News

Umeoji’s Victory temporal, Soludo is unstoppable – Obigwe, APGA Media Warriors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    The pyrrhic victory of APGA’s betrayer in the person of Chukwuma Umeoji, the impostor candidate of APGA, will not last and he is aware of that.    APGA ‘Judas Iscariot’ in the person of Chukwuma Umeoji and Adaora Umeoji, her sister, are making a mountain out of a molehill.   It is now […]
News

Nigerian kids lead in Union Bank’s global gaming challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Winners have emerged in the second edition of Mobo Game Jam – a global game-making competition organised by Kucheza Gaming in partnership with edu360, Union Bank’s education platform. The competition, which encourages young innovators (heroes) between the ages of 8 and 18, brought together participants from Nigeria and the UK to compete and develop video […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica