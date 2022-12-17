Fuji Vibrations rocks Lagos

It was a different kind of crowd when Fuji: A Opera held its third edition of Fuji Vibrations recently at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos. It was a diverse group of distinguished guests that witnessed what has become historic in the music world. The night featured different generations of Fuji artistes serving up their distinct Fuji styles to the delight of the packed house that included technocrats, industry titans, media moguls, tech entrepreneurs, visual artists, socialites, influencers, music journalists, thrill seekers, and Fuji music aficionados made up much of the audience. Jide Taiwo, the host, praised Fuji music as a globally recognised genre and attributed its success to grassroots influence. He also commended the quality of the night’s impressive lineup and promised the audience a night to remember. The Queen of Fuji, Yeye Eniba, ushered in the night. She delivered a commanding performance that captivated the audience. Her stirring vocal prowess and quick dancing feet kept the audience spellbound as she slowly etched a mark on everyone’s hearts. Others present include Sefiu Alao, also known as Baba Oko; Taye Currency; Saheed Osupa; Malaika; and SK Sensation, president of FUMAN, who ascended the stage with members of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria as they recited the FUMAN anthem. Supa Komando Ambassador, Do2tun unveiled the new one-litre Supa Komando pet bottle before introducing the Mayegun of Fuji Music, K1 (De Ultimate), the night’s headliner. The evening also marked the 50th anniversary of K1 performing on stage. Tosin Ashafa, executive producer of Fuji: A Opera, and Bobo Omotayo, Creator and Founder of Fuji: A Opera, presented K1 with ICON Award and expressed gratitude to the music legend for his unwavering support for Fuji: A Opera, since its inception. Speaking at the event, K1said; “Fuji Vibrations served as a reminder that the Fuji genre is still shaping popular culture and truly represents the best of indigenous Nigerian music.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...