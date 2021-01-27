Fulani burnt my house, says Igboho

●We’ve commenced investigations – PPRO

●Amotekun arrests 25 men with 25 guns

House of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State was torched yesterday by some suspected arsonists.

But Igboho has claimed that his residence was set ablaze by Fulani herdsmen and bandits. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Gbenga Fadeyi, said Igboho’s house was set ablaze by yet-to-identified hoodlums about 3am.

According to Fadeyi, nobody was reported injured in the incident. In a twitter handle which has gone viral, Igboho wrote that “Fulani kidnappers and bandits have burnt my former residence located at Soka, Ibadan about 3am.

Those that did it will be fished out soon. Stay updated”. But Fadeyi said: “About 06:20 hrs of today 26/01/2021, report was received at Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra, firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze. The minisitting room got burnt in the process while an amount of other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted the Fire Service while he also went to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

The fire was eventually put out. Investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.” There have been insinuations that the burning of Igboho’s house might not be unconnected with the burning of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan’s residence last Friday when Igboho went to effect eviction of the Fulani from the community.

Igboho had accused the Seriki (Saliu Abdulkadri) of masterminding the kidnapping, raping and killing of many innocent people in the Ibarapa area of the state.

The Oyo State Fire and Safety Services said its men were abl to “timeously arrest the fire incident at the Soka, Ibadan home of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho at the early hours of today (yesterday)”.

Its Director of Operations, Adeleke Ismail (an engineer), said in a statement that the fire outbreak was reported at exactly 3.20am through a telephone call from the scene of the fire. Adeleke added that his men swiftly moved to the location a few minutes after the call and they were able to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

The director added that the fire incident affected a set of sofa, a Plasma television, one air conditioner and other items at the waiting room of the building. He said:

“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency was called to a fire incident at exactly 03:20 hours of Tuesday, 26th January, 2021 through a GSM number.

“Instantly, our men moved to the location with the new Mercedes Fire Tender FS 10 OY with four personnel from the Molete Fire Station and on arrival at the house, which was located at Soka area of Ibadan, they found out that the waiting room and passage of the three bedroom flat was alight.

“The house was later found to belong to Mr. Sunday Adeyemo. “The agency’s contingent immediately swung into action and was able to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

“Information made available to our Agency indicated that the fire was as a result of described himself as Mr. Wale and claimed to be an occupant of the building, informed our crew that there were sporadic gunshots in the area, after which fire allegedly broke out in the affected premises.”

Meanwhile, the Amotekun personnel yesterday arrested 25 suspected Fulani men in Ibadan, Oyo State with 25 dane guns in their possession.

According to a short message sent by the security outfit, the suspects were arrested by the Ido unit of Amotekun led by Gbenga Olanrewaju, while in a truck with registration number TUR 30 ZY Kebbi.

The statement reads in part: “The suspects were in possession of about 25 dane guns and 10 dogs. They have been handed over to the police for further interrogation.” The PPRO, Fadeyi, did not respond to inquiries on the arrest.

