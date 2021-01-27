Metro & Crime

Fulani burnt my house, says Igboho

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

●We’ve commenced investigations – PPRO

●Amotekun arrests 25 men with 25 guns

 

House of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State was torched yesterday by some suspected arsonists.

 

But Igboho has claimed that his residence was set ablaze by Fulani herdsmen and bandits. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Gbenga Fadeyi, said Igboho’s house was set ablaze by yet-to-identified hoodlums about 3am.

 

According to Fadeyi, nobody was reported injured in the incident. In a twitter handle which has gone viral, Igboho wrote that “Fulani kidnappers and bandits have burnt my former residence located at Soka, Ibadan about 3am.

 

Those that did it will be fished out soon. Stay updated”. But Fadeyi said: “About 06:20 hrs of today 26/01/2021, report was received at Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra, firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze. The minisitting room got burnt in the process while an amount of other properties is yet to be estimated.

 

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted the Fire Service while he also went to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

 

The fire was eventually put out. Investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.” There have been insinuations that the burning of Igboho’s house might not be unconnected with the burning of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan’s residence last Friday when Igboho went to effect eviction of the Fulani from the community.

 

Igboho had accused the Seriki (Saliu Abdulkadri) of masterminding the kidnapping, raping and killing of many innocent people in the Ibarapa area of the state.

 

The Oyo State Fire and Safety Services said its men were abl  to “timeously arrest the fire incident at the Soka, Ibadan home of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho at the early hours of today (yesterday)”.

 

Its Director of Operations, Adeleke Ismail (an engineer), said in a statement that the fire outbreak was reported at exactly 3.20am through a telephone call from the scene of the fire. Adeleke added that his men swiftly moved to the location a few minutes after the call and they were able to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

 

The director added that the fire incident affected a set of sofa, a Plasma television, one air conditioner and other items at the  waiting room of the building. He said:

 

“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency was called to a fire incident at exactly 03:20 hours of Tuesday, 26th January, 2021 through a GSM number.

 

“Instantly, our men moved to the location with the new Mercedes Fire Tender FS 10 OY with four personnel from the Molete Fire Station and on arrival at the house, which was located at Soka area of Ibadan, they found out that the waiting room and passage of the three bedroom flat was alight.

 

“The house was later found to belong to Mr. Sunday Adeyemo. “The agency’s contingent immediately swung into action and was able to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

 

“Information made available to our Agency indicated that the fire was as a result of  described himself as Mr. Wale and claimed to be an occupant of the building, informed our crew that there were sporadic gunshots in the area, after which fire allegedly broke out in the affected premises.”

 

Meanwhile, the Amotekun personnel yesterday arrested 25 suspected Fulani men in Ibadan, Oyo State with 25 dane guns in their possession.

 

According to a short message sent by the security outfit, the suspects were arrested by the Ido unit of Amotekun led by Gbenga Olanrewaju, while in a truck with registration number TUR 30 ZY Kebbi.

 

The statement reads in part: “The suspects were in possession of about 25 dane guns and 10 dogs. They have been handed over to the police for further interrogation.” The PPRO, Fadeyi, did not respond to inquiries on the arrest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa communities disagree over oil wells

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Leadership of Bilabiri Kingdom in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend warned the people of neighbouring Letugbene community to steer clear of Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 located in Bilabiri Kingdom in the interest of peace.   The warning followed a protest by the people of Letugbene community at the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos’ e-hailing taxi operations guidelines now to commence August 27

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government says the new guidelines for e-hailing operators will commence on August 27. The government made this known in a Press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and made available to newsmen. The release states: “The issues surrounding the new Lagos State Government’s guidelines for the regulations e-hailing […]
Metro & Crime

Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Saturday, as four persons were confirmed dead while a number of others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo Road-Challenge, Ibadan According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden articulated truck veered off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica