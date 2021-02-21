Fulani herder alledgedly attacks 18-year-old boy, father in Bayelsa

An unidentified Fulani herder at the weekend alledgedly attacked an 18-year-old boy, Kohgi Samuel Nation over a missing cow in Osuan bush, Otueke Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state inflicting various degrees of injuries on his fingers and his head.

It was learnt that he underwent a four-hour surgery at the emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

His 58-year-old father, Goodhead Nation, however, reportedly escaped the attack but suffered heavy bruises in the left hand.

The father of the victim, said the attack occurred at about 5pm on Friday while they were working on the palm farm,.

“The Fulani herder came through the back entrance of my farm. He came to me and accused us of stealing his cow.

“We denied the theft and told him to look at us whether we looked like someone who can kill a cow?

“He then attacked me with his stick. He later brought out his machete and chased my son. We later discovered my son by the river side with heavy machete cut on the head, waist and hand,” he explained.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, who visited the victim at the hospital, expressed sadness over the incident, warning that he believed that the incident was an isolated one.

Confirming the development, the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, appealed to residents of the state to remain calm as the command was working assiduously to identify the suspected herder and apprehend him.