Fulani/herders’ crisis: Threat to FG’s food security target

The on-going attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herders and their allies, mostly in South-West and some other parts of the country threatening Nigeria’s target of self-sufficiency in food production and safety in agriculture. TAIWO HASSAN examines the situation

For some time now, the crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen has been the most topical discussion in Nigeria’s agric sector because of the negative trajectories it has for sustainable agric development, mostly food production. In fact, the issue of cattle grazing under the Ruga farm colony has been in existence since the 18th Century when Fulani warlord, Uthman Dan Fodio, led the northern conquest of some states in Nigeria. Ever since, the Fulani herders have formed the habit of cattle movements around different locations across the country in search of vegetation for grazing. However, this movement has not gone down well with local farmers for the fact that the cattle are deliberately led to feed on their crops as well as destroy larger part of it. The inability of past administrations and the current one to find a lasting solution to the problem is causing set back to the country’s agric sector and food security agenda.

RUGA colony

It will be recalled that in 2019, government had pronounced that the Ruga system was kick-starting in various states of the federation, especially with the news that about 11 states had indicated their interests in its commencement. However, the idea was met with swift opposition among Nigerians and various agric stakeholders in the country, forcing the Presidency to suspend it. According to a report from the Presidency, the Ruga settlement scheme would have taken off with the pilot phase in Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Kogi, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger states. An official of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was quoted to have said that everything was set for the implementation of the scheme, saying that 11 states had shown interest in the scheme. Following the wide negative insinuations, the Federal Government decided to relax it by suspending the take-off of the scheme. The suspension did not, however, go down well with the Fulani herders, who believe that they are being denied the right to free movement and association in the country despite their insistent that they are in good relationship with their host communities.

Clashes

In recent time, clashes have taken a new dimension, especially in the South West region of the country following series of attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herders in Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun states. Specifically, one of the most pronounced so far is that which took place in Oyo state. It all started during a mass protest in Igangan community of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state by youths of the town over the continued killing and kidnapping of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters by criminal Fulani elements. This led to a protest culminating in a reprisal attack on the Fulani settlement and burning of the Fulani Seriki’s house(s), destruction of his cattle, vehicles and other properties. The protest was alleged to have been masterminded by self-acclaimed freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, who had asked herdsmen accused of perpetrating sundry crimes in Ibarapaland to leave within seven days. At the expiration of the ultimatum, Igangan residents, emboldened by Igboho’s presence, had ejected the Seriki Fulani, Abdulkadri Saliu, and his herders from the rustic town. Residents of the town also vowed never to allow Saliu and his men return to the community.

Residents recount experience

While speaking on the farmers/ Fulani herdsmen clash in the town, the leader of Igangan Development Advocates (IDA), Mr Oladokun Oladiran, said for the first time, residents of the town could now heave a sigh of relief, saying that hundreds of people in Ibarapa would be eternally grateful to Sunday Igboho for coming to their rescue. He said: “Year in year, year out, several years under the continuous woes of Fulani banditry, Igangan’s hope of regaining their peace kept being dimmed until Friday, January 21, 2021, when the whole of Ibarapa land suddenly went agog with renewed strength of reclaiming their land.

“The long-awaited sought and longed for a ray of hope for liberation glimmered in the form of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho. Such a massive uproar might never have attended any saga in recent Ibarapa history. “It was not surprising, for not a single household in Ibarapa North- West LCDA could boast of unscathed life in the hand of the ever-terrorizing herders.

“For several years, farm plundering was their full-time business, which grew audaciously in leaps and bounds, even as the Seriki Saliu ensured that no Fulani was prosecuted even for offences they were caught red handed perpetrating. “With no disciplinary measures ever meted out to the now reverential Fulani herdsmen, their audacity has leapt from just grazing upon the sweats of Ibarapa farmers to maiming and lynching any farmer who dares raise a voice in deference to their destructive resolve. “And as if it would never end, the era of heart-numbing fear that trickled into the very marrow of Igangan started years ago.

“Notorious Fulanis criminals increased spate of kidnapping and bloodshed upon the whole of Ibarapaland.” Similarly, a farmer in Igangan, Ibarapa North-West Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Akintola Olusola, narrated how Fulani herdsmen invaded his cassava farm and destroyed his produce. According to him, his protest was met with anger as the herders repeatedly macheted and beat him up. Akintola said the incident occurred on October 15, 2018 while he and his workers harvested cassava on his 30-hectare farm.

“If not for the grace of God and the backing of our ancestors, I would have lost my life,” the farmer in his mid 40s said. “I was on my farm on October 15, 2018 harvesting cassava with my workers. My farm is about 30 hectares. We had loaded five trucks but still had some cassava on ground to move to town. So, we decided that one of the trucks would come back to move the remaining cassava. I stayed behind waiting for the truck to return. “Around 4pm, the herders came with scores of cattle.

I told them not to go into the part of the farm with the fresh harvest but they insisted that their cattle would feed on the just-harvested cassava. “They brought out machetes and swords when I resisted them. I thought it was all a joke but they started macheting me. I was the only one on the farm but God did not allow their machetes and swords to penetrate my body. “When they saw that their machetes and swords didn’t penetrate my body, they hit me with their sticks. I ran to the main road and mounted a bike home,” he said. Akintola said he reported the case at Igangan Police Post but the policemen on duty asked him to first go to the hospital for treatment. The farmer said he was shocked that there were no arrests two days later, adding that he then informed the secretary of the farmers association in Igangan who filed a petition at the area command office accusing the herders of attempted murder. “The policemen at the area command office agreed to arrest the herders.

Three policemen came the Tuesday after and I took them to the settlement of the Fulani herders. I also pointed out the herders, who wanted to kill me but the police officers were unable to arrest them because other herders resisted and attacked the policemen with cutlasses.

“The area commander later asked the Seriki Fulani to produce the herders but he didn’t,” he added. Akintola further said: “I and other farmers approached the Inspector General of Police Squad in Ibadan to get justice. They came to Igangan but they were unable to arrest them (herders) because the Fulani people said the herders had gone to Republic of Benin. That was how the case died. “I want to implore all Yoruba people to come to our aid. The federal and state governments say we should return to our farmlands but how safe are our lives on the farms? We have lands but the Fulani herders are our problem.”

Last line

This development, if unchecked, agric stakeholders emphasised that the level of agricultural productivity in Nigeria would keep declining.

