Fulani herdsmen kill 23 in Ortom, Akume’s councils, injure scores

Invading Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed at least 23 people, including children and a traditional ruler, on Monday night in Guma, Tarka and Logo local government areas of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs George Akume and the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam are from the two councils.

Akume and Suswam are ex-governors of the state. No fewer than 15 people were said to have been killed in Tiortyu, a satellite town in Tarka LGA, when the militants struck at about 10 pm. Eight people were allegedly murdered in Tse-Sumaka village near Branch Umenger in the Mbadwem council ward in Guma Council (where Ortom comes from) at about 8 p.m. A traditional ruler in Gaambe-Tiev, Chief Unongo Shaayange, and many others were reportedly attacked with machetes by the gangsters. They are lying critically ill at the Anyiin NKST Hospital. Angry youths in Tarka used the corpses to block the Makurdi-Gboko Expressway, a situation that obstructed traffic for close to 10 hours.

Ortom’s media aide Nathaniel Ikyur confirmed that the invaders made an incursion into the Guma community after the farmers had returned from their farms and were relaxing after a hard day’s work. Branch Umenger community is home to the governor’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, whose people have reportedly fled their homes.

“The deceased persons had returned from their farms and were relaxing in the evening, not knowing that the Fulani terrorists were coming to kill them,” a source said. A community leader in Anyiin, Logo council, Chief Joseph Anawa, confirmed the killing of the monarch by herdsmen Anawa said: “Fulani terrorists numbering six on Monday at about 7.15 pm blocked the Anyiin- Tse Kile road in Ukemberagya ward of Gaambetiev, Logo LGA, shot and killed Zaki Unongo Shaayange at Ikyaan village and attacked many others with machetes, with the victims lying criticality ill at NKST Hospital Anyiin. Ortom, who visited the scene of the attack in Tiortyu, lamented the development.

He directed the people to defend themselves against further attacks by killer herdsmen. The governor, who could not hide his feelings, said: “It is becoming increasingly glaring every day that my people are now an endangered species and so we can no longer wait for help from anywhere. My people will have to rise up to the occasion to defend themselves and their heritage against the Fulani army of occupation.”

