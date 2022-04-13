News Top Stories

Fulani herdsmen kill 23 in Ortom, Akume’s councils, injure scores

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Invading Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed at least 23 people, including children and a traditional ruler, on Monday night in Guma, Tarka and Logo local government areas of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs George Akume and the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam are from the two councils.

Akume and Suswam are ex-governors of the state. No fewer than 15 people were said to have been killed in Tiortyu, a satellite town in Tarka LGA, when the militants struck at about 10 pm. Eight people were allegedly murdered in Tse-Sumaka village near Branch Umenger in the Mbadwem council ward in Guma Council (where Ortom comes from) at about 8 p.m. A traditional ruler in Gaambe-Tiev, Chief Unongo Shaayange, and many others were reportedly attacked with machetes by the gangsters. They are lying critically ill at the Anyiin NKST Hospital. Angry youths in Tarka used the corpses to block the Makurdi-Gboko Expressway, a situation that obstructed traffic for close to 10 hours.

Ortom’s media aide Nathaniel Ikyur confirmed that the invaders made an incursion into the Guma community after the farmers had returned from their farms and were relaxing after a hard day’s work. Branch Umenger community is home to the governor’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, whose people have reportedly fled their homes.

“The deceased persons had returned from their farms and were relaxing in the evening, not knowing that the Fulani terrorists were coming to kill them,” a source said. A community leader in Anyiin, Logo council, Chief Joseph Anawa, confirmed the killing of the monarch by herdsmen Anawa said: “Fulani terrorists numbering six on Monday at about 7.15 pm blocked the Anyiin- Tse Kile road in Ukemberagya ward of Gaambetiev, Logo LGA, shot and killed Zaki Unongo Shaayange at Ikyaan village and attacked many others with machetes, with the victims lying criticality ill at NKST Hospital Anyiin. Ortom, who visited the scene of the attack in Tiortyu, lamented the development.

He directed the people to defend themselves against further attacks by killer herdsmen. The governor, who could not hide his feelings, said: “It is becoming increasingly glaring every day that my people are now an endangered species and so we can no longer wait for help from anywhere. My people will have to rise up to the occasion to defend themselves and their heritage against the Fulani army of occupation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IMF raises Nigeria’s growth forecast to 2.6%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Board backs MD after data-rigging claims review The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2021 to 2.6 per cent from the 2.5 per cent it projected for the country in July. The Fund, which disclosed this in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) released yesterday, also marginally upgraded its growth forecast […]
News

Coronavirus deaths top 700 as NCDC confirms 575 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifteen weeks after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 death, the number of fatalities has now exceeded 700. The first coronavirus-related death was confirmed on March 23, 2020. The daily death toll from COVID-19 turned sharply upwards over the past 24 hours, moving from five deaths on Thursday to 20 more fatalities on Friday. The […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity made 2021 challenging, says IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, Monday, has said the security challenges across the nation, made the outgoing year a challenging one for the force. The police chief made the disclosure at the end-ofthe- year meeting with senior police officers from the rank of Commissioners, in Abuja Baba said: “These challenges centred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica