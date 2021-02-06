News Top Stories

Fulani herdsmen kill 48-year-old farmer in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed a 48-year-old farmer, Dayo Ibiye, in Ondo State. Ibiye, a father of seven, was killed in his farm in Ajowa community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Ibiye, a cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Gani Muhammed-Ajowa, was said to have been killed following an altercation with the herdsmen who had earlier made attempts to encroach on his farm with their herds of cattle. According to Ajowa, his cousin was attacked by four Fulani herdsmen 24 hours after he was trailed to the farm by his assailants over his late cousin’s refusal to allow the Fulani herdsmen have access to his farm in order to feed their cows.

While disclosing that the herders after attacking Ibiye with machete which failed to penetrate his body, Ajowa stated that they overpowered him and twisted his neck backward to ensure that they completely snuffed life out of him.

Ajowa said: “He (Late Ibiye) on Thursday was working on his farm when Fulani herdsmen were trying to enter his farm but he warned them. “He told them to go to the bush but not people’s farm but the herdsmen said that they can enter anywhere including his farm which he dared not to try. They now threatened him that they can always enter the farm when he’s no longer alive and they left. “But on Friday (yesterday), they trailed him to his farm and attacked him. They machete him but didn’t not penetrate. That was when they descended on him and twisted his neck to the back.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Parents to FG: You’re playing with future of our children for locking down schools

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Nigeria Parents Forum (NPF) yesterday said the federal government was playing with the future of their children by cancelling this year’s West African Senior Secondary Examination and other school examinations because of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.   The forum said the unprecedented decision was taken by the Federal Government without proper consultations with parents, […]
News

FG declares holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has declared Friday 25 and Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed on Wednesday by the […]
News

Cleric Curses Buhari’s Saboteurs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost Islamic cleric Sheik Abdullahi Isah has placed curses on those conspiring to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari led government, while hinting that there is a grand campaign to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari administration by some politicians across the country. He stated this at a media parley with select journalists in Minna, Niger state on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica