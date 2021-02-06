Fulani herdsmen kill 48-year-old farmer in Ondo

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed a 48-year-old farmer, Dayo Ibiye, in Ondo State. Ibiye, a father of seven, was killed in his farm in Ajowa community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Ibiye, a cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Gani Muhammed-Ajowa, was said to have been killed following an altercation with the herdsmen who had earlier made attempts to encroach on his farm with their herds of cattle. According to Ajowa, his cousin was attacked by four Fulani herdsmen 24 hours after he was trailed to the farm by his assailants over his late cousin’s refusal to allow the Fulani herdsmen have access to his farm in order to feed their cows.

While disclosing that the herders after attacking Ibiye with machete which failed to penetrate his body, Ajowa stated that they overpowered him and twisted his neck backward to ensure that they completely snuffed life out of him.

Ajowa said: “He (Late Ibiye) on Thursday was working on his farm when Fulani herdsmen were trying to enter his farm but he warned them. “He told them to go to the bush but not people’s farm but the herdsmen said that they can enter anywhere including his farm which he dared not to try. They now threatened him that they can always enter the farm when he’s no longer alive and they left. “But on Friday (yesterday), they trailed him to his farm and attacked him. They machete him but didn’t not penetrate. That was when they descended on him and twisted his neck to the back.

Like this: Like Loading...