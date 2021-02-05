Fulani herdsmen kill 48-year-old farmer in Ondo

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen Friday killed a 48-year-old farmer in Ondo State.

The deceased farmer, Dayo Ibiye, a father of seven was killed in his farm in Ajowa community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Ibiye, a cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Gani Muhammed-Ajowa, was said to have been killed following an altercation with the herdsmen who had earlier made attempts to encroach on his farm with their herds of cattle.

According to Ajowa, his cousin was attacked by four Fulani herdsmen 24 hours after he was trailed to the farm by his assailants over his late cousin’s refusal to allow the Fulani herdsmen access to his farm in order to feed their cows.

While disclosing that the herders after attacking Ibiye with a machete, which failed to penetrate his body, Ajowa stated that they overpowered him and twisted his neck backwards to ensure that they completely snuffed the life out of him.

