Fulani herdsmen not responsible for killing in my community -Umueri PG Metchie

The President General (PG) of Umueri community in Anambra State, Ambassador Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has condemned a video being circulated on social media alleging that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain.

In a press statement he personally signed Thursday night and sent to the media, Chief Metchie warned those spreading the false information, especially one man identified as Delight, to desist from such unwholesome acts that he said had the potency to provoke hatred between the Umueri and Fulani community.

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and Africa’s Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also warned that perpetrators of fake news like the one being spread by Delight would be made to face the full weight of the law, if they fail to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

He said: “I just got information of a false and damaging video making the rounds on social media, alleging that Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the killing of a man in my community.

“The false information was shared by by one person named Delight and that prompted this message.

“Please, disregard every information from that fellow claiming that the man was killed by Fulani men because, our preliminary investigation and that of the Police, which led to a confession by one of the killers apprehended by Umueri vigilante men has revealed that the man was not killed by the Fulani herdsmen.”

