Fulani killings: Benue PDP, APC in war of words over Akume’s comments

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday engaged each other in a war of words over utterances by APC’s leader in the state, George Akume deemed to back attacks and killings in the state by Fulani herdsmen.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs incurred the wrath of the party for absolving Fulani herdsmen of guilt in the killing of farmers in the state and also for describing those in support of the ban on open grazing as “out of their minds”. The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, slammed Akume for his comment. He claimed the party recorded the minister’s comment. He said:”Benue PDP observes that as can be heard in the video recording, Akume asked Benue people to make boki (friends) with Fulani.

He said Fulani are the best boki for Benue people. “He went on to list the things that President Muhammadu Buhari has done for Benue people such as making him minister, giving appointments as university chancellors to Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma among other things like federal board appointments to some APC members in Benue. “It is of grave concern to the party that from the video recording it is evident that Akume has vowed to constitute himself into an enemy, not only to the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom, but also to the people of Benue State.

