Fulani men attend Ortom’s birthday in Benue

Some Fulani men were on Friday sighted among dignitaries invited to attend the 60th birthday of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The governor’s diamond jubilee celebration was put together to also support hundreds of widows, the

physically challenged, orphans as well as thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks who are wallowing in penury in eight designated camps.

During the celebration, the governor, assisted by his wife, donated cash, wrappers, food and non food items to hundreds of widows, orphans and people living with disabilities.

Scores of widows were given the sum of N100,000 each, those with disabilities smiled home with N50,000 each while orphanage homes got cash donations of N250,000 each among other items.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ortom reiterated his administration’s readiness to continue to “work with the peaceful Fulani people” for the development of the state.

“We will continue to work with good Fulani men, it is only those bad ones that come to kill our people that we are against them.

“That is why I am emphasizing the point that somebody like this (pointing at one of the Fulani men) is a good man and there are many other good Fulani men in this country and in Benue State and we appreciate them, we love them too and may God bless them,” said Ortom.

The governor and his wife, Eunice, thanked God for his love, mercies and blessings upon their lives and asked for more blessings.

The governor also distributed assorted relief materials to the IDPs across seven IDPs camps to mark his birthday.

