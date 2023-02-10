Fulani militants kill 5 farmers; monarch’s palace, 49 other houses burnt in Benue attack

*As group calls for judicial panel of inquiry into killings

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Armed Fulani militants on Thursday night made an incursion into the Camp Nagi, in Mbachohon Council Ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least five farmers dead.

Seven other persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the unprovoked attack.

The palace of a traditional ruler of the area and 49 other houses were also set ablaze.

Those gruesomely killed included two women and three men.

The attack and killings came as the forum of Concerned Benue Elders drawn from the G-14 and G-9 in the state Friday called for the establishment of a judicial panel of inquiry into killings in the state.

