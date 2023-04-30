Fulani Militia Begins Fresh Attacks In Plateau – Group Alleges

A group under the aegis of Plateau Youth Council has said that Fulani militia has resumed fresh attacks in the state from April 15th, 2023 till date.

The group disclosed that since the said date, information available to them showed that the Fulani killer squad has killed many Plateau villagers carrying coordinated attacks in Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South, and Bokkos local government areas of the State.

“From April 15th, 2023 till date, the above villages and Hamlets have come under attacks, our people killed, properties worth millions of Naira destroyed while others have been displaced from their ancestral homes”, Lots Adas said on Saturday in Jos while addressing Journalists during a press conference.

The briefing, which was held in collaboration with the Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youths, and the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), explained that the Filani killer group has imported to Plateau what they have been doing in southern Kaduna and Benue State.

According to them: “Since April 15th, 2023 to April 29th, 2023, a total of 9 Persons were killed in different incidences in Mangu LGA, 9 in Barkin Ladi LGA, 6 persons in Riyom LGA, 6 persons in Jos South LGA and 3 persons in Bokkos LGA respectively, bringing the total number to 33 persons.

“These attacks are orchestrated largely to disrupt farming activities, economic livelihoods, displace population, and grab lands in these communities.

“The aforementioned attacks are in addition to the many attacks that have taken place in several villages in Bokkos, Riyom, and Bassa LGAs.

“The above incidents are sufficient evidence that the Fulani militias have resumed their onslaughts on the innocent people of Plateau state just like it has been happening in parts of Southern Kaduna and Benue state.

“In our view, these attacks should never be mistaken for isolated incidents or better still, the so-called farmer-herder clashes. Rather, they are strategies of war and terrorism aimed at disrupting farming activities, displacing the people, and grabbing their lands.

“Unfortunately for the victims in all these villages and Hamlets of Plateau State, the response of security agencies, particularly Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has always come too late and too little to save their lives and situation despite the early warning signals sent to them by members of our coalition.

“Today, these people have lost their lives, their dreams and aspirations in life cut short while their responsibilities over their children and wives have to be shouldered by surviving family members whether young or aged.

“To us, this was entirely avoidable and therefore, highly condemnable”, the statement reads in parts.