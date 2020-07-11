Fulani militia kills 7,injure others in Southern Kaduna –Atyap community

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) on Friday alleged that Fulani militias have killed 7 persons and injured many others in their community. They said the attack took place at, “Chibwob village of Zangon Kataf LGA in Atyap chiefdom” in the southern part of the state.

A statement from the association said, the incident “occurred in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020 by Fulani militias where 7 people have been confirmed murdered with many people seriously injured and over 20 houses burnt along with many motor cycles and one car.”

The statement signed by Mr. Tinat. S. Bodam, General Secretary Atyap Community Development Association noted that the “attack is coming exactly one month after the killing of Yusuf Musa Magaji allegedly by Fulani and in the midst of the 24hours curfew.”

ACDA said the killing is coming after the “threat earlier issued by Malam Ibrahim Bayero Zango, Director Media and Publicity, MACBAN Kaduna State Branch and The Bandiraku Fulbe Youths Association, under the leadership of Abbas J. Julde and Haruna Bello Laduga warning the “The Federal, State and Local Government should take note of this for fear of what might happen next” have begun to materialize.” The Association said they, “condemn this barbaric act in totality as all lives are given by God and are precious to us irrespective of their religious or ethnic inclinations.

Like this: Like Loading...