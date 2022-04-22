Fulani terrorists invade Unongo’s village, kill 11 farmers

*One-year old, 3-year-old kids also shot dead

Terrorists, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, on Thursday made an incursion into Waya, a community at Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State killing at least 11 people.

Jato Aka is the homestead of second republic Minister of Power and Steel and ex-Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Paul Iyorpuu Unongo.

A family of five, including a one and a half year old and another three year-old kid respectively, were among those gruesomely killed by the militants.

Sources from the local government told New Telegraph that the terrorists, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, took the victims, who were working on their farms due to the resumption of the rains, unaware.

A witness from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba told reporters that the herdsmen invaded the now deserted community, went straight to the farms and “were killing people silently from one farm to the other”.

Akerigba confirmed the wiping of a family of five including “a one-year-old and three-year-old kid”, adding that many people are still missing.

