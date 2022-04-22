Metro & Crime

Fulani terrorists invade Unongo’s village, kill 11 farmers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*One-year old, 3-year-old kids also shot dead

Terrorists, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, on Thursday made an incursion into Waya, a community at Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State killing at least 11 people.

Jato Aka is the homestead of second republic Minister of Power and Steel and ex-Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Paul Iyorpuu Unongo.

A family of five, including a one and a half year old and another three year-old kid respectively, were among those gruesomely killed by the militants.

Sources from the local government told New Telegraph that the terrorists, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, took the victims, who were working on their farms due to the resumption of the rains, unaware.

A witness from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba told reporters that the herdsmen invaded the now deserted community, went straight to the farms and “were killing people silently from one farm to the other”.

Akerigba confirmed the wiping of a family of five including “a one-year-old and three-year-old kid”, adding that many people are still missing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums’ Informant: CP orders policeman to be fished out

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Police Command said it has ordered for immediate unraveling of a reckless police officer attached to Festac division, allegedly being described as an informant to hoodlums.   The police boss vowed that any police officer found undermining the tireless efforts of the Command to rid the state of crime and criminality would […]
Metro & Crime

Over 20 farmers killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Several persons have been killed in armed attacks on communities in Nasarawa State by persons believed to be herdsmen.   Confirmed report has it that gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen invaded Chabo, Daa, Wuchi and Tse- Udugh, Hagher and Shankodin largely Tiv communities of Obi, Awe and Lafia local government areas of Nasarswa State […]
Metro & Crime

Journalist, 20 others die in Osun, Kaduna auto crashes

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Lateef Dada

At least 21 people, among them a journalist, lost their lives in auto accidents on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Kaduna State and on the Ilesa-Ife Expressway in Osun State.   Nineteen people died in the Kaduna accident, which occurred on Sunday evening around the Kateri area, while 34 others were injured.   Two other people, one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica